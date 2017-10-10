Schäuble’s parting gift highlights French-German split

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Eurozone finance ministers were back around a table yesterday for some early-stage talks on a reform agenda which Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and his allies are hoping will lead to a deeper, more resilient currency union.

The eurogroup meeting, while short, gave a flavour of just how difficult those negotiations are going to be. The most obvious challenge? Fusing very different French and German priorities.

Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany’s finance minister, who was attending his 113th and final eurogroup, had already circulated something of a parting gift to his EU colleagues in the form of a three-page “non-paper” laying out Germany’s reform priorities.

While he was offered mementos ranging from a €100 bill bearing his face (a dubious act of monetary financing from Slovakia’s Peter Kazimir) to a 2004 bottle of Bordeaux (from France’s Bruno Le Maire), Mr Schäuble’s offering — titled “Paving the way towards a Stability Union” — was something of a party crasher.

The document rejects a core plank of Mr Macron’s agenda, namely the creation of a large euro area budget to help out countries in times of trouble. This notion is dismissed as “economically not necessary for a stable monetary union”.

Other elements also breach red lines for Paris. The paper says any aid from the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund should be conditional on a government restructuring its debt and putting investors in line to suffer losses. Bailouts should come with “the obligation to carry out comprehensive debt restructuring if this is necessary to ensure debt sustainability”, says the paper.

According to one EU diplomat, Paris sees the German plans as opening the door to “automatic” debt writedowns that would be carried out even if they ended up destroying investor confidence and doing more economic harm than good.

After the eurogroup meeting, ministers stressed it was still early days and more detailed discussions would be held closer to a summit of EU leaders in December. There is also a growing consensus that the ESM should play a bigger role in the banking union system for handling financial panics.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, eurogroup president, told journalists there was now more appetite to discuss how the ESM’s role could be “strengthened” and “deepened” — code for transforming it into a European Monetary Fund.

But even with Mr Schäuble out of the picture, Berlin and Paris are still far from a meeting of minds.

Chart du jour: What did PSI ever do for Greece?

“A predictable debt restructuring mechanism” is one of the most controversial proposals in the German finance ministry paper. It has long been a hobby horse for Berlin, which wants bondholders to have clear rules on when they could incur losses if a government gets into trouble.

Greece was the eurozone’s first experience with a mass debt restructuring of this kind — known as private sector involvement (PSI) — back in 2012. The aim was to help bring down the country’s mountainous debt pile and put an end to the notion of “moral hazard” in the eurozone. For Greece however, PSI was no magic bullet. Despite being the largest bond restructuring in the world, it hardly made a dent in the country’s debt pile (see chart). Athens ended up needing another international bailout in 2015.

What we’re reading in Europe

Brexit tennis Theresa May made another attempt to move Brexit talks from deuce despite both sides yesterday lobbing balls into each others courts. The prime minister said the UK would be sticking to EU rules of the game during any transition and would accept a large degree of oversight by the European Court of Justice. Despite the ECJ’s role being an erstwhile “red line” for Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary refrained from a McEnroe-esque meltdown and gave his public backing to the PM.

Formal Brexit talks pause today before resuming tomorrow and will conclude in Brussels on Thursday. The UK government also put out two position papers on trade and customs arrangements which look at “no deal” contingencies. The FT reports:

The customs white paper said that, in the event of a disorderly Brexit, traders would need to present goods to HM Revenue & Customs “as inland as possible” because of space constraints at the majority of ports. It would not be desirable to hold vehicles for any length of time, it said. The government added that it would legislate to ensure that consignments were pre-notified to Customs, and to check that businesses are compliant with customs obligations.

Janan Ganesh thinks Mrs May may still have some more years in her yet, like a less imperious version of Roger Federer:

[If] . . . Mrs May’s colleagues are too resigned to their splits to demand a new leader, then the prime minister can last as long as her absorptive capacity for punishment holds up. Her resilience seems improbable until you recall that Gordon Brown sustained a rolling crisis of a premiership for three years, and John Major for twice as long.

Rutte 3.0 Barring any last-minute accidents, the Netherlands will today agree a four-party government 208 days after its election. It will be centre-right prime minister Mark Rutte’s third and arguably trickiest coalition with a majority of just one seat. De Volkskrant has this nifty interactive going through the main areas of disagreement between the parties, from tax cuts to cannabis laws.

Dijsselbloem’s departure His Dutch Labour party may have been booted out of government but Jeroen Dijsselbloem will be sticking around as eurogroup president until January. This means Mr Dijsselbloem will be presiding over two more eurogroup meetings where the Netherlands’ new finance minister will be around the table. According to the Dutch embassy, Mr Dijssebloem will be moving out of his finance ministry office to a separate location in The Hague for the next few months.

Prison for Puigdemont? Spain’s ruling Popular party has dropped a not so subtle hint that Catalonia’s regional president, Carles Puigdemont, could end up like the last man who declared independence in the 1930s — in prison. El País, meanwhile, reports that the head of Catalonia’s employers body is warning Mr Puigdemont against any further steps towards secession and economic chaos. Luis de Guindos, Madrid’s finance minister, said on Monday any unilateral declaration would be “null and void”.

Austrian populists court Visegrad membership Austria’s far-right Freedom party (FPO) wants the country to join the Visegrad bloc of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. In a television debate ahead of the country’s elections on Sunday, FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache said it would be “nice and good” for Austria to ally with the bloc’s anti-immigrant governments. The FPO is expected to be part of the country’s next coalition government (Reuters).

Millions on the march in France More than 5m French civil servants, from teachers to carers, will be out demonstrating today over planned pay freezes and job cuts by the new government. Le Figaro reports the co-ordinated action is the first of its kind in a decade.

Time over money One German trade union, however, is in a fight for time rather than money. In a potentially radical shift in strategy, IG Metall, Germany’s powerful engineering union with 2.3m members, is considering supporting a reduced working week of 28 hours from 35 hours at constant wages (Der Spiegel).

