© Sonja Lazukic

21GRAMS, DUBAI This charming Balkan-inspired café is marked by a sign reading “Follow the smell of coffee” (from speciality roasters Gold Box). The decor is stylish and homely with Balkan rugs, while the eclectic menu includes popular breakfast dishes such as komplet eggs (with cheese, sour cream and beef jus). 21grams.me

© Ashley Randall

Gjusta, Los Angeles

This deli/bakery in Venice takes its coffee seriously, with a proprietary blend from Common Room Roasters in Newport Beach. In the backyard of weathered tables and benches, you can tuck into everything from the tuna conserva sandwich (roasted red peppers and caper aïoli, above) to the best rotisserie chicken. gjusta.com

© Nicole Franzen

West~Bourne, New York

Inspired by ’60s LA, this all-day cafe in SoHo has become a hub for creatives (word is that Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote his most recent book here). The “accidentally vegetarian” menu includes a “mushreuben” sandwich with roasted maitake mushrooms so good you won’t miss the pastrami. westbourne.com

Ten Belles, Paris

Among the many coffee bars located off Canal Saint-Martin, this cosy spot remains one of the best for its house blends with food prepared by its co-founder, the English chef and St John alumna Anna Trattles. Sausage rolls feature alongside hearty sandwiches and soups. tenbelles.com

© Henry Wilson

Caffé Palladio, Jaipur

Conceived by Dutch interior designer Marie-Anne Oudejans, this heavenly café in a saffron-yellow pavilion with chinoiserie murals, mirrored walls and a pistachio-marbled terrace has an international menu (with a selection of cakes and espresso worthy of Italy), plus the most refreshing rose sharbat in town. bar-palladio.com