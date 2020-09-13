21GRAMS, DUBAI This charming Balkan-inspired café is marked by a sign reading “Follow the smell of coffee” (from speciality roasters Gold Box). The decor is stylish and homely with Balkan rugs, while the eclectic menu includes popular breakfast dishes such as komplet eggs (with cheese, sour cream and beef jus). 21grams.me
Gjusta, Los Angeles
This deli/bakery in Venice takes its coffee seriously, with a proprietary blend from Common Room Roasters in Newport Beach. In the backyard of weathered tables and benches, you can tuck into everything from the tuna conserva sandwich (roasted red peppers and caper aïoli, above) to the best rotisserie chicken. gjusta.com
West~Bourne, New York
Inspired by ’60s LA, this all-day cafe in SoHo has become a hub for creatives (word is that Ta-Nehisi Coates wrote his most recent book here). The “accidentally vegetarian” menu includes a “mushreuben” sandwich with roasted maitake mushrooms so good you won’t miss the pastrami. westbourne.com
Ten Belles, Paris
Among the many coffee bars located off Canal Saint-Martin, this cosy spot remains one of the best for its house blends with food prepared by its co-founder, the English chef and St John alumna Anna Trattles. Sausage rolls feature alongside hearty sandwiches and soups. tenbelles.com
Caffé Palladio, Jaipur
Conceived by Dutch interior designer Marie-Anne Oudejans, this heavenly café in a saffron-yellow pavilion with chinoiserie murals, mirrored walls and a pistachio-marbled terrace has an international menu (with a selection of cakes and espresso worthy of Italy), plus the most refreshing rose sharbat in town. bar-palladio.com
Get alerts on Food & Drink when a new story is published