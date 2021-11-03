Brooke Masters (“Apple has too much power over its rivals”, Opinion, November 1) draws an apt parallel between today’s information technology giants and the railroads of the 19th century.

But the similarity goes further than the need for regulation, once in existence. As the economist Mariana Mazzucato has pointed out in her study of the “entrepreneurial state”, the IT industry depended on prior high-risk investments by the state, and the same is true of the railroads.

Just as the US government, through its Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa), laid the foundations for the internet, so it provided the groundwork for the railroads — on the one hand dispossessing the Native American peoples, and on the other handing out land grants and military protection for the builders of the early transcontinental railroads.

Julian Wells

London SE3, UK