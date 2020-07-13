For cool minimalism

Architect Philip Johnson, a master of modernism, built this six-bedroom home in Dallas in 1964. Restored between 2000and 2008, the property has a modernist pool cabana and a striking double staircase. It could be yours for $19.5m.

For columns and domes

Features of this eight-bedroom neoclassical villa, about 14km north-east of Barcelona, include the original porticoed façade and a central dome displaying frescoes by Josep Guardiola i Bonet. A local painter and ceramicist, Guardiola i Bonet had links with the Catalan Noucentisme movement, which favoured classical influences over modernism. Built in the late 1800s and renovated in 2014, the property is on the market for €3.5m.

For glamorous curves

Art Deco fans will appreciate the original features of this Bordeaux home, including thedistinctive curvature of the central staircase. The four-bedroom house, built in 1920, has a small garden with a swimming pool. The asking price is €1.76m.

For fancy flourishes

This19th-centurycastle approximately 50 miles west of Dublin, Ireland, is steeped in the Gothic revival style: vaulted ceilings, fluted shafts and ogee headed niches abound. It has 12 bedrooms and 500 acres of land, including a lake. The property is on the market for €5m.

For Arts attributes



Built in the early 20th century, this four-bedroom family home in Cape Town has distinctive features of the Arts and Crafts style in South Africa including casement windows, pillared archways and Cape Dutch gables reflecting the 18th-century Dutch homesteads of the Western Cape. It has a swimming pool and is available for ZAR19.9m ($1.15m).

Photographs: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty; Sotheby’s International Realty; Christie’s International Real Estate