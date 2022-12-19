The author will be seeing in the New Year in Marrakech

My boyfriend and I are going to welcome in the New Year in Marrakech, just the two of us. Over the years I have been lucky enough to travel to Morocco several times for photoshoots, but this will be the first time going purely for a holiday. I’m looking forward to channelling Talitha Getty while shopping in the souks, wandering through the Majorelle Gardens and admiring the views of the Atlas Mountains from the rooftops.

Hermès Rouge Hermès lip care balm, £58

A lip balm has always been one of my in-the-bag essentials. This stylish, refillable balm by Hermès is great as it has a fine, soft texture that gently moisturises. I hate sticky lip balms and this formula gives non-gloopy nourishment thanks to the high concentration of bees and candelilla wax. £58, hermes.com

Re/Done wool-mix 50s V-neck cardigan, £510

Vertical stripes are going to be big news for SS23. Huge! Start on it now with this plum-hued cardigan by Re/Done. On daytime explorations, I plan to tie it around my shoulders (another trend for SS23) à la Brideshead, while in the evenings, I’ll layer it on for warmth. £550, shoperedone.com

Manolo Blahnik calf-hair zebra-print sandals, £545

A highlight of a sunny New Year’s escape is being able to wear summer sandals in winter. As an animal print devotee, these zebra print slides are perfect for long Medina walks and lounging around the Beldi Country Club. For cooler evenings, I’ll pack some cashmere socks to pair with them (a favourite aesthetic of mine). Raey and Pantherella have great options. £545, manoloblahnik.com

Levi denim Made & Crafted full-flare jeans, £150

I’m never without denim on any trip – it’s even great for flying and I choose denim over joggers any day! I intend to pair these high-waisted flared Levi’s with the souvenir T-shirts and billowy shirts I buy from the local markets, thus creating my version of Boho 2.0. £150, levi.com

Prism San Francisco sunglasses, £210

I have been obsessed with this round retro glasses shape ever since I first saw Kurt Cobain in a white pair, and these clear rose frames from Prism give the trend a 2020s update. Not only will they protect my eyes on my upcoming desert tour, but they’re also perfect for concealing sleepy eyes on that early morning Heathrow trip. £210, prismlondon.com

Mulberry nappa leather Big Softie bag, £1,195

For all the glassware, jewellery and babouches that I intend to accumulate, I will need the support of a great bag. It’ll also act as a beacon thanks to its bright-orange hue, making it easy for my boyfriend to spot me in the busy souks. £1,195, mulberry.com