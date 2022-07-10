This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Synoptic: Macroeconomic policies in a global context, externalities

On an AD/AS diagram, explain the impact of climate-related food shocks on an economy

Using the video, explain why developing economies are more likely to be impacted than developed ones. Reference primary-product dependency in your answer

What role do international organisations have in dealing with these global issues?

In what ways can governments intervene in markets to make consumers move away from a meat and dairy based diet as suggested at the end of the video, as well as helping farmers move to more sustainable farming?

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast