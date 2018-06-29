Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

The FT is offering two six-month Marjorie Deane Internships, supported by the Marjorie Deane Foundation. The foundation’s purpose is: “To advance the education of the public in financial and monetary theory and institutions and financial journalism in particular by the provision of work experience for students and young people at suitable organisations, and the provision of financial support during such work experience.”

The two placements will be as Reporters on the UK Companies Desk. The first internship will be July-January 2018, the second January-July 2019.

The awards are designed for promising journalists or would-be journalists who would benefit from six months work experience at the FT, writing about finance and companies. The prize includes a bursary to cover accommodation and travel.

Please apply with a short letter explaining your interest, a brief CV and an original article, no longer than 500 words, on a suitable subject. Please clearly indicate which placement you are applying for JULY or JANUARY or BOTH.

Applications should be sent to deaneintern@ft.com by 10 July 2018. The successful applicant must have the right to work in the UK.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Andrew Bowman 2012

“The programme is a fantastic opportunity to learn about financial journalism through hands-on experience. It provides a good grounding in reporting on companies and markets, but you’re also encouraged to branch off and pursue your own story ideas. I wrote on topics ranging from sovereign debt in sub-Saharan Africa to British dairy farmers. Help and advice is always close at hand from some of the best editors and journalists in the trade”.

David Keohane 2011

“Joining the FT on the Marjorie Deane programme was a wonderful experience. Within weeks of arriving in London I found myself reporting on emerging markets for the beyondbrics blog – interviewing reserve managers, CEOs, bankers and, very publicly, a Russian politician who had even less English that I had Russian – before eventually moving to the markets team to cover UK equities. It was the best possible start to a career in journalism and I would recommend it to anybody”.

Henry Mance 2010

“The award was a great opportunity to learn and contribute. I was posted to the beyondbrics blog, covering the rise of emerging markets, from Indian billionaires to Chinese school children.

New ideas were always welcome, and getting the hang of financial reporting was an enjoyable challenge.”

James Shotter 2010

“Since joining the FT on the Marjorie Deane programme, I have had the chance to write about a huge variety of fascinating topics - from the Arab Awakening to the Eurozone crisis to pandas - met presidents and spy chiefs, business titans and eminent economists, and spent time working in both London and Berlin. I cannot imagine a better introduction to journalism”.