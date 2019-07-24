Each new boss has viewed Deutsche Bank through his own prism, hoping to discern its true colours. Former risk officer Christian Sewing has brought out the red portion of the spectrum. His restructuring of Germany’s troubled banking champion has triggered a €3.1bn second-quarter loss.

So far, the market has shown little appreciation for Mr Sewing. Deutsche Bank shares have dropped about 8 per cent since early April, when he took over from the ousted John Cryan. That return is better than the MSCI index of European banks. But that counts for nothing when the stock valuation is positively subterranean. Shares trade at just a quarter of book value.

Usually, that would mean investors believe a bank has far more bad loans than it admits. In Deutsche Bank’s case it reflects an existential challenge: the investment bank devours capital and the domestic retail bank has little chance of making a decent return.

At least Mr Sewing is swiftly executing his restructuring plan. He is slashing employee numbers and has shifted €9bn of risk-weighted assets to a bad bank.

There is still much to do. Costs relative to income have jumped to more than 100 per cent in the first half. That is more than 12 percentage points higher than the first half of last year, although restructuring charges are blamed. Even after generous adjustments there is no clear sign of costs falling.

Deutsche Bank is set to test the proposition that trimming one part of an investment bank damages every division. The unit produced half of the bank’s net revenues in the first six months, even after a €1bn decline. But it holds a bloated two-thirds of the bank’s risk-weighted assets.

Mr Sewing points to eight deals the investment bank priced since his latest strategy was announced. It will need plenty more. Mr Sewing said €500m of group costs must go in the second half of 2019. This must be done to avoid further damage to the common equity tier 1 ratio, down 30 basis points to 13.4 per cent in the quarter.

Deutsche Bank will benefit from unflinching analysis of its multi-faceted structure. Mr Sewing deserves credit for moving an ambitious plan forward in a short period. However, investors tend to see businesses in the binary black and white of buy and sell. Until profits, without heavy adjustments, are moving up, Deutsche Bank will remain sunk in shadow.