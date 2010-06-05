Back to rosy reality

After all the TV and virtual viewing of the Chelsea show, gardening comes back towards reality with a bump. My final image of the big Chelsea gardens is my glimpse, as the evening bell sounded, of a keen workman in overalls hosing down the “alternative” wood-surfacing in the Naturally Norway garden and washing the rough stone “lavikitt” so that it would be ready to face another day. My garden will remain a lavikitt-free zone.

It is certainly not a rose-free zone. The best of the climbers and ramblers are just opening their buds and I learned, as ever, from the fine Chelsea displays of our two greatest rosarians.

Peter Beales continues to delight us with his nursery’s brilliant displays of climbers, which are twined artlessly on to frames. It was great to see the veteran rambler Albertine framing one of the entrances to the exhibit. This prolific, pink-flowered rose is so vigorous and so free-flowering but it has been less favoured in an age when gardeners demand that their roses flower at least twice. Albertine flowers once only, right now, starting this weekend. Its stems are thorny but they grow so fast almost anywhere and are so covered in flowers that they remain a first choice wherever there is enough space for them to be spread out sideways. Albertine needs to be pruned hard, beginning in the weeks after flowering, when I cut back the shoots which have flowered and force the centre to produce more manageable shoots for next year.

Albertine is not a rose for a small, narrow arch, a frequent site for it in impatient London gardens. It needs a wide and high arch or pergola and if it is on a wall it will need to be nailed and tied back during the rest of the summer. It sometimes catches mildew but it always survives. I value it for the particular colour of its pink flowers, whose scent that great plantswoman Margery Fish well described as being “as if the flower had been dipped in weak tea”. She rated it at the top of her list.

From the Chelsea stand of David Austin I learned a useful truth about another maligned category, roses grown as standards on tall stems. I cannot think why this style of rose growing is frowned on by many “modern” designers. The stems of the tree-like standards can be partly hidden by a haze of lower-growing border plants so that a head of roses appears above them, an emphatic presence if repeated at intervals down a long border. Austin showed some magnificent standards of his well-established pink-flowered Mary Rose, one of the boldest of his hybrid English roses. As a standard she looked spectacular and I asked the stand’s presiding experts if her showing for Chelsea was a stroke of luck. Not at all, was their answer, because Mary Rose is one of the two best English roses for this standard shape. The other is yellow-flowered Winchester Cathedral, another lovely rose from David Austin’s breeding-stable. These two make exceptionally fine standards because they grow into such well-rounded heads and hold flowers of an impressive size. I have promoted them to the top of my standard list and am grateful for the tip. Either would look wonderful in pairs in a small front garden in sunshine.

My final Chelsea visit was preceded by evening cocktails in the nearby Chelsea Physic Garden, the most precious space for gardening in all London. I can vouch, even, for its value after a convivial chat with the garden’s freeholder, Lord Chelsea himself. He told me with a wistful smile that the garden’s lease fixes its rent at £5 per year so long as it continues to cultivate plants of medicinal value. The terms go back to its 18th century dignitary, Sir Hans Sloane, and continue in force. The garden is quite heavily planted with herbs and medicinal plants as a result. I would be happy to testify, against disbelieving dentists, that the garden’s latest initiative, bars of specially-commissioned Sloane chocolate, are medicinal too.

Buoyed up by chocolate I admired the garden’s two best roses of the moment. One is the rare single-flowered Rose Bengal Crimson, which grows famously well in Chelsea and has reached a height and spread of about 7ft. Its mass of lovely flowers stung me personally as I have had years of pleasure from a cutting of this very rose, given to me as a present by a former head gardener of the physic plot. It was excellent in a pot for so many years that I left it unprotected this year. As a result it is now stone dead, reminding us that Bengal Crimson is not hardy in rustic conditions. Hence its rarity in the trade.

In a 4ft hump at ground level, single white flowers were gleaming on another great favourite, the Chinese Rosa laevigata. I admired them and then noticed the sign beside them. It quotes from the poetess Emily Dickinson, whose flowery showing in the New York Botanical Garden I discussed on this page in mid-May. I have seldom been battered by so many readers’ letters. One shrewd expert has even observed that the main reason the most recent biography diagnosed Emily as “epileptic” is mistaken. She is indeed said to have drunk a medical potion including glycerine but although glycerine was also used in potions to treat epilepsy, it was not the relevant antidote. What counted against epilepsy was chloral hydrate. Dickinson is not known to have taken that too.

Her use of English is more controversial. I still regard her as needing lessons in English grammar and I illustrated that view by quoting from a poem in which she uses the word “retrograde” as a verb. Here, my view has been shattered by readers from California to Bulgaria, one of whom chastens me by observing that this verbal “retrograde” was even used by the great Edward Gibbon, a fellow classicist.

“Retrograding” myself, I continue to be pained by her hundreds of other solecisms. To broaden the case I need only appeal to the label among Chelsea’s white-flowered Rosa laevigata. It refers us to her famous poem which concludes that “A Rose is an Estate /In Sicily”. I can think of few things which a rose less resembles. The modern expert Judith Farr tries to defend her by explaining that in this line of verse “the sumptuous array of a rose’s petals, like the complexity of buildings and gardens that make up an estate, is placed in a country known for heat, sunshine and high emotion”. However, I know Sicily well and its estates are not at all rosy. In an earlier chapter of her enthusiastic book Farr explains that Emily “was always moved by the idea of those far-off places – Sicily, Buenos Aires, Peru, East India – that she showed no inclination to visit except in dreams”.

Dream on, Emily. You will never persuade me that a rose has anything more to do with a Sicilian farm than with a bar of Chelsea Sloane chocolate.