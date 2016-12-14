Macquarie sparks $5.5bn battle for Australian gambling group

Tatts Group has become the target of a bidding war after a consortium of investors led by Macquarie Group tabled an offer worth up to A$7.3bn ($5.5bn) that could scupper the Australian gambling company’s proposed merger with rival Tabcorp.

The Macquarie-led Pacific Consortium has offered A$4.40 to A$5 per Tatts share, in a move aimed at snaring Tatts’ lucrative lotteries business and separating it from the group’s wagering and gaming unit.

In October, Tabcorp, which itself is rumoured to be a takeover target of the UK’s Ladbrokes Coral, made a A$4.34-per-share offer with a view to creating an A$11.3bn gambling group.

Brisbane-based Tatts said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange on Wednesday that it had “not yet formed a view” on the Pacific Consortium’s proposal.

Pending a review of the new offer, Tatts directors said they still believed the Tabcorp deal was in the best interests of shareholders and would support it in the absence of a superior proposal.

Pacific Consortium comprises Australian investment bank Macquarie Group, private equity firm KKR, Morgan Stanley’s infrastructure division North Haven Infrastructure Partners and Australian superannuation fund First State.

The new offer includes a cash component of A$3.40 per Tatts share, plus one share in a spun-off wagering and gaming business, which the consortium values between A$1 and A$1.60. The consortium plans to sell the separated wagering company to a strategic buyer or list it on the ASX.

Australians are among the biggest gamblers in the world, losing an average of $1,130 per person each year, according to H2 Gambling Capital, a UK consultancy.

This has attracted a recent flood of competition from international bookmakers such as Paddy Power, William Hill and Bet 365, which has posed fresh challenges for Tatts and Tabcorp.

Tatts owns wagering and gaming businesses but generates most of its revenues from its lottery operations in Australia. The group came under pressure this year after activist shareholder Sandon Capital pushed for it to spin off its wagering business.

Gabriel Radzyminski, managing director of Sandon Capital, said the company was happy someone else had validated its thesis, but that the Macquarie-led bid still undervalued Tatts.

“The lotteries business is the jewel in the crown of Tatts business. It’s an effective monopoly with an average of 35 year concessions in the states it operates in and it has phenomenal pricing power,” he said.

Tatts shares were up 9 per cent at A$4.52 in afternoon trading in Sydney, after having gained as much as 14.5 per cent during the day. Tabcorp shares were down 1 per cent at A$4.60.

Macquarie added 1.5 per cent while the broader S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.7 per cent.