Angela Merkel’s decision to relinquish leadership of her party in Berlin reinforces a trend in plain sight at EU level for some time: the German chancellor’s once formidable authority is waning.

For most of the 102 summits she has attended in Brussels since 2005, Ms Merkel was the pre-eminent voice, playing an outsized role in shaping — or stopping — decisions, from the eurozone crisis and budget negotiations to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But since the uncontrolled migration wave of 2015 and the disappointing results that followed in the federal elections of 2017, Ms Merkel’s role at the EU’s top table has shifted.

Rather than weighing in on the domestic problems of others — from Greek bailouts to special British deals — Ms Merkel has sometimes been asking others to help solve her own problems at home. Günther Oettinger, Germany’s EU commissioner, cited such grand coalition squabbling in Berlin as one factor “weakening Germany’s ability to act in the EU”.

During recent summit discussions, Ms Merkel has appeared less across the detail of some topics, including Brexit, and more liable to go “off script”, according to witnesses. But even in the twilight of her career, she still carries considerable influence, both as Europe’s longest serving leader and the head of Europe’s biggest economy.

In so much her approach will still frame the range of possible outcomes on all the big questions looming on the EU agenda, be it the Brexit negotiation and eurozone reform to the appointment of a clutch of top EU jobs next year.

Thomas Wieser, the top civil servant for the group of euro area finance ministers during the sovereign debt crisis, said that Ms Merkel had “a political view that transcended the borders of her country” — something that could not be taken for granted with any future German leader.

“Any successor will need to consolidate her or his position within the party, the government and the country before lifting their eyes over the horizon,” Mr Wieser said, adding that “within Europe [Merkel] does remain strong”.

Mr Wieser noted that, when it comes to efforts to reform the governance of the euro, Ms Merkel’s political troubles are unlikely to have much short-term impact given that disagreements over Italy’s budget are already holding back progress.

But her weakened position domestically may make it even harder to deliver on the limited promises she did make to Emmanuel Macron, president of France, in the Meseberg declaration.

Any successor will need to consolidate her or his position within the party, the government and the country before lifting their eyes over the horizon

“That agenda was very much driven by a personal commitment of the German chancellor to the French president,” said Guntram Wolff of the Bruegel think-tank. “For a while it has been clear that many in the Bundestag did not share the same degree of ambition on Europe. It will certainly not make it easier to advance the Meseberg agenda.”

In France, traditionally Germany’s closest partner in the EU, the government tried to put a brave on the political instability in Berlin and the fate of Ms Merkel.

“She [Merkel] has been in power for quite a long time,” said Nathalie Loiseau, Europe minister, in an interview. “But political leaders have more lives than cats. So many of them have been judged to be dead or disappearing only to come back again.”

At the same time there is also deep frustration in Paris that, after years of German carping about a lack of reform in France or ideas for bolstering the EU, Berlin has given the modernising Mr Macron such short shrift. It is tinged with a sense of regret that Ms Merkel’s successor could prove even less accommodating.

“We feel we don’t have the luxury of waiting until the next crisis in order to make decisions,” Ms Loiseau said. “So people who talk about risk reduction only — and [say that] only when we have done everything needed can we begin thinking of risk-sharing — this is very theoretical. Chancellor Merkel gets it.”

There are other governments who will relish the prospect of Ms Merkel being brought low, not least populists in Italy and Hungary with virulent anti-immigration stances. Some more mainstream politicians, such as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria, have thrived on acting in opposition to Ms Merkel on certain topics.

For the time being, though, Ms Merkel’s domestic challenges may simply make for more complications at EU level. Even before the Merkel era, other European capitals often struggled to read the mixed messages emerging from Germany’s federal government.

That may only become worse as an open succession contest unfolds in Berlin, and a new party leader is appointed to run the CDU, possibly with different EU priorities from the chancellor. As one EU ambassador put it: “it does seem like the beginning of the end [of Merkel] will drag on for a long time”.

One test of Ms Merkel’s clout will be the EU’s reshuffle of top jobs next year, which will include appointments to the European Central Bank, Commission and Council.

Ms Merkel has kept characteristically guarded over her preferences, but on Monday at least scotched speculation in Brussels about her seeking a position herself. “Just for the record,” she said, “I will not aim for any other political office.”