Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Flawed regional elections in the oil rich but cash strapped country have resulted in a victory for Nicolás Maduro’s socialist party, in spite of the fact that it has presided over perhaps the worst economic meltdown in Latin American history. Ben Hall discusses why the opposition lost and how the international community will react with Gideon Long and Johnpaul Rathbone

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS