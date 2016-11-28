JD Sports snaps up Go Outdoors chain for £112m

British sportswear retailer JD Sports has acquired Go Outdoors in its latest bid to strengthen its position in the outdoor goods market.

JD Sports said on Monday it had acquired the entire share capital of Go Outdoors, which sells goods including waterproof clothing, tents and bicycles, for £112.3m including £16m of net debt.

JD Sports, better known for selling sportswear such as trainers and football kit, said the acquisition would “complement” its “existing significant interest in the outdoor market”.

The group bought the Blacks and Millets chains in 2012, and has operated a separate business branded Ultimate Outdoors since 2014. The company also bought a controlling stake in Tiso Group, an Edinburgh-based outdoor chain, in 2013.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports, said on Monday: “Go Outdoors is a great addition to our existing outdoor business.”

“The minimal overlap in store locations and their out-of-town, one-stop retailer approach complements the work we have done on the high street with Blacks and Millets and further strengthens our offering in the outdoor sector,” he added.

Go Outdoors recorded a turnover of £202m last year, with pre-tax profits of £4.9m.

The retailer employs around 2,500 people full-time across 58 stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Most of its outlets are in retail parks, rather than on the high street.

Formed after founders John Graham and Paul Caplan bought Sheffield’s Camping and Caravanning Centre in 1998, the company was also backed by private equity groups YFM Equity Partners and 3i. YFM backed the original management buyout in 1998, and 3i invested £28m in the company in 2011.

Go Outdoors has been looking for a buyer for at least six months. In May, the company hired KPMG to explore a sale, with chief executive Chris Matthews saying at the time that the chain was in the “initial stages” of discussions with potential investors.

JD Sports, which started out as a single store in 1981 in Bury, near Manchester, has grown to span more than 800 locations across the UK.

In September, the retail group reported a record 73 per cent surge in pre-tax profits, benefiting from increased consumer demand for fashionable sportswear. Boosted by a rise in “athleisure” — the trend of wearing sports clothing outside of the gym — the company reported a 10 per cent increase in like-for-like sales in the first half of the year, with pre-tax profits rising to £77.4m.

Earlier this month, the company proposed splitting its existing shares into five new ordinary shares to improve liquidity. Shares in JD Sports, a FTSE 250 company, have reached record highs in recent months.

JD Sports shares rose just under 3 per cent, to 328p per share, in the first hour of trading on Monday morning.