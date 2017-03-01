Dive bars cater to the lonely and misunderstood. Handily, Man Group has one within its City of London headquarters. What better place for hedge fund managers to bewail cumulative write-offs of $1.1bn on the $1.6bn purchase of GLG in 2010? At the time, it was the largest takeover of a hedge fund group. With hindsight, it was also one of the most ill-advised.

Its shares are three-fifths below their 2009 peak. Man has compensated for this by providing a public service. By maintaining a stock market quote, it has given investors a cautionary glimpse inside the black box of hedge fund management. This dispels some of the misinformation generated by selectively positive data leaks from privately held funds.

The paradox is that impenetrable layers of packaging lie within the black box. In contrast with conventional fund managers, returns cannot easily be predicted from underlying market movements. The difficulty of valuing Man has been underscored by its own failure to value GLG correctly.

Incoming chief executive Luke Ellis has written down GLG’s worth by $281m. Former GLG guy Manny Roman, who now helms Pimco, took a $837m bite out of the acquisition’s carrying value in 2012.

The latest knock reflects a $3.8bn drop in the worth of GLG’s funds to $26.7bn. Man’s total client assets rose to $80.9bn. But 2016 was a patchy year, despite, or perhaps because of storming stock markets. Eleven out of 24 funds run by Man and GLG lost money. Performance fees fell two-thirds to $112m. Cash from operations dropped from $420m to $133m.

The group’s funds have done well since Donald Trump was elected. Analysts imagine this will continue. Maybe it will. Maybe it won’t. A steep 5 per cent yield reflects the uncertainties. The best way to make money in hedge funds is to set one up and sell it to someone else.

