Greece Debt Crisis 4:35min Why Greece is as sick as ever

Greece's creditors continue to argue among themselves. Europe editor Tony Barber explains why the country's agony is likely to persist.

Feb 14, 2017

Credits
Filmed by Steve Ager. Produced by Seb Morton-Clark.