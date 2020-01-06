A flurry of registrations in the final weeks of 2019 helped the German car industry defy expectations to reach the highest number of annual orders in a decade, as manufacturers rushed to rid themselves of gas-guzzling vehicles ahead of strict EU emissions regulations.

Brands including Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler registered 3.6m passenger cars over the past 12 months, a 5 per cent increase on the previous year. More than 283,000 cars were registered in December — a 20 per cent increase on the same period in 2018.

The end-of-year boom is in part an unintended consequence of European legislation that took effect on January 1 and requires carmakers to reduce the average emissions of their fleets to 95 grammes of CO2 per kilometre over the next two years.

If they fail to do so German carmakers could face billions of euros in EU fines, at a time when they are still reeling from the after-effects of the diesel-emissions scandal and weighed down by the costs of developing electric vehicles.

Sales of sports-utility-vehicles, or SUVs, which tend to have a large CO2 footprint, also rose by one-fifth in 2019, largely because of “promotions by the car industry”, according to Peter Fuß, a car analyst at EY.

“The companies forced vehicles with high CO2 emissions on to the market [in 2019],” he said, so as not to have them on the balance sheet in January.

Mr Fuß added that the 2019 figures may also have been inflated by “self-registrations”, a practice that involves dealerships buying cars that remain on their forecourts and are sold as second-hand soon after.

“It’s very easy to just register the car, and sell it in 2020 as second hand,” said Ferdinand Dudenhöffer of the Center for Automotive Research at Duisburg-Essen university.

Last month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission opened an investigation into BMW over its sales reporting practices, and the possibility that the carmaker had employed self-registration — also known as “punching” — to boost its numbers.

German car statistics in 2019 were also affected by EU fuel consumption testing procedures introduced in 2018. Difficulties in complying with the new regulations led to a backlog in fulfilling orders, which took until mid-2019 to clear.

Despite the unexpected boost in registrations last year, forecasts for 2020 for the German car industry, one of the most important industrial sectors for the eurozone’s largest economy, remain muted.

“2019 was an extraordinary year in new car registrations which showed big artificial effects,” said Mr Dudenhöffer. “The market will collapse in 2020 in Germany, by an expected 300,000 cars.” He said China’s economic slowdown meant the world car market would continue to decline for the next six months.

Exports from Germany’s automotive sector, which indirectly employs 3m people, showed further signs of weakness in 2019, declining 13 per cent.