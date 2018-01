Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Trump administration has suspended military aid to Pakistan, saying it is frustrated over Islamabad’s inability to tackle Islamist militants on the Afghan border. What will be the consequences of the move and what does it tell us about US strategy in the region? Jyotsna Singh puts the question to the FT's Farhan Bokhari and Kiran Stacey.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS