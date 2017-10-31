Standard Chartered shakes up senior management team

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Standard Chartered has reshuffled its senior management team, shaking up the leadership of its retail banking and Asian operations one day before the emerging markets bank reports quarterly results.

The move comes as chief executive Bill Winters looks to achieve the revenue growth that analysts say the bank needs if it is to achieve its profitability targets after many years of restructuring and shrinking its balance sheet.

StanChart, which is listed in London but has most of its operations across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, said in a statement on Tuesday that Karen Fawcett would retire as head of retail banking at the end of November after 16 years at the bank.

Ms Fawcett is being replaced by Ben Hung, who is adding oversight of its retail operations to his existing role as head of Greater China and north Asia.

The bank is also transferring the leadership of its ASEAN and South Asia operations from Anna Marrs, head of its commercial and private banking operations, to Judy Hsu, head of its Singapore business.

Meanwhile, StanChart is adding oversight of its brand and marketing to the responsibilities of Tracey McDermott, who joined earlier this year from the UK financial regulator as head of public, corporate and regulatory affairs.

Mr Winters said: “These changes ensure a smooth and orderly succession which will allow us to continue our unrelenting focus on delivering our strategy, capturing opportunities whilst driving efficiency, increased digitisation and better shareholder returns across our global and local businesses.”