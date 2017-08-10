Brexit places Britain’s judges in the line of fire

A note of pragmatism has been creeping into the UK government’s deliberations on Brexit; but the cabinet remains split on fundamental issues. One of the main sticking points is the extent to which ministers are willing to concede a continuing role for the European Court of Justice. The argument is generally framed as a trade-off between sovereignty and market access. There has been less said about the immense technical complexity of untangling decades of legal integration; and the predicament it creates for UK judges.

Lord Neuberger, president of the UK’s Supreme Court, this week sought to redress the balance, warning that parliament must give judges clear, statutory guidance on what they should do about ECJ judgments after Brexit — or be prepared to defend them against accusations of political interference. He was echoing similar warnings from Lord Thomas, the outgoing lord chief justice, who was one of three judges pilloried by tabloids as “enemies of the people” when they ruled in 2016 that parliament should have a say on the decision to trigger Britain’s EU exit.

The Repeal bill, intended to ensure legal continuity when Brexit takes place, gives existing ECJ case law the same status as decisions of the UK Supreme Court. But the government has said the ECJ’s jurisdiction must end with Brexit. The bill therefore states that courts are not bound by future ECJ rulings but may take them into account if they consider it to be appropriate.

This is not technically controversial. It is consistent with current practice, where UK judges are able but not obliged to take account of decisions by the European Court of Human Rights or, for example, an Australian court.

However, it has the potential to plunge judges into frequent controversies, given the huge volume of UK statute that will be derived from EU law, and the political sensitivity surrounding questions of sovereignty.

Judges have good reason to feel apprehensive, given ministers’ reluctance to acknowledge the extent to which an ongoing role for the ECJ makes sense; and their abject failure to stand up for the principle of judicial independence. Judges also fear that the Whitehall power grab required to effect Brexit will lead to a flood of judicial reviews, drawing them into political territory.

In practice, the ECJ will remain the arbiter of EU law, regardless of the UK’s status. It would be perverse for a UK court to ignore an ECJ ruling, whether made before or after Brexit. A divergence in case law would also create practical difficulties in any area where post-Brexit relations required the UK to maintain equivalent standards.

It is easy to imagine the furore, though, if a UK court felt it appropriate to follow an ECJ ruling on the employment rights of gig economy workers, for example, or on corporate obligations on data protection. Lady Hale, incoming Supreme Court president, said with feeling that the weight to be accorded ECJ rulings is “not something we would like to have to make up”.

Even if it is desirable to give judges clearer guidance, it is not yet possible. The ECJ’s role is a live issue in the Brexit negotiations, whether it is a question of how to guarantee citizens’ rights, how to govern regulatory agencies, or how to establish a new framework for dispute resolution. Ultimately, the extent to which the UK aligns its legal framework with that of the EU will depend on the shape of future trading relations.

What is clear — and thrown into sharp relief by Lord Neuberger’s intervention — is how closely the ECJ is entwined with Britain’s institutions; and how disruptive a divergence would prove to its economy and society.