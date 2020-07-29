Nomura chief executive Kentaro Okuda scored a lucky break. In his first quarter since taking over the top job, Japan’s largest investment bank has bested expectations. Impressive results can partly be attributed to Mr Okuda’s push for cost-cutting. Mostly, however, he is reaping the rewards of his predecessors.

Net profit more than doubled to ¥142.5bn ($1.4bn) in the three months to July as investment banking business revenues hit a record. Income before tax hit a new high of ¥64.2bn. Volatility forced clients to rebalance portfolios, boosting trading fees. Demand for the bank’s fixed income and US equities businesses was strong.

This is the result of a long-term strategy. Nomura’s decade-long push into overseas markets, which included an aggressive and costly hiring spree, has allowed it to take advantage of recent US and Asian market strength. The largest contribution to profits came from overseas.

Shares have fallen 14 per cent this year to trade at 0.6 times book value, but Nomura trades at a premium of about two-thirds to local peers such as MUFG. Any rebound in the share price following the latest set of positive results should be shortlived.

The bank cannot count on a repeat of its recent good fortune. What’s more, the domestic retail business — which makes up about a quarter of sales — continues to struggle. A second wave of new Covid-19 infections in Japan leaves Nomura vulnerable to the risk of further shutdowns. When the bank suspended counter services at branches earlier this year, sales of discretionary investments and insurance products immediately slowed. It needs to find a way to streamline the bank’s retail business.

Overseas outperformance means that compensation — which rose about a third from the previous quarter — is likely to jump again. Outbreak-induced cuts in advertising and travel will return when the pandemic eases. Mr Okuda therefore has a conundrum ahead of him. Nomura must implement cost cuts in excess of the continuing ¥140bn restructuring plan while simultaneously sustaining growth overseas.

