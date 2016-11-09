World reacts to Trump’s win: allies dismayed, populists delighted

Donald Trump’s victory in the US election was greeted with dismay and alarm by some of America’s allies and delight by far-right and populist politicians around the world.

From France to South Korea, there was consternation at the prospect that a politician who has repeatedly challenged key tenets of the postwar international order should have been elected US president.

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen described Mr Trump’s win as a “big shock” and urged him to avoid isolationism. “It’s in Europe’s interest that the US remains open to the world,” she said.

Yet many on the right saw it as a massive victory for their cause, eclipsing even the Brexit vote in June. Marine Le Pen, the French far-right politician who is running for president next year, rushed to congratulate Mr Trump and the “free” people of the US.

“Today the United States, tomorrow — France. Bravo!” her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, tweeted. In contrast, President François Hollande, who had earlier said that Mr Trump made him want to “retch”, was silent. Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, described the Republican’s win as “great news”, saying on his Facebook page “democracy is still alive”.

While populists were overjoyed by the election outcome, America’s allies scrambled to digest the victory of a politician who has questioned the US’s treaty commitments to Nato allies, suggested a much closer relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would be open to both Japan and South Korea developing nuclear weapons.

Mr Trump has also vowed to dismantle the Iran nuclear deal, called global warming a “hoax” and promised to “cancel” the Paris climate agreement.

“One will have to try to know what this new president wants to do,” said Jean-Marc Ayrault, French foreign minister. “Since what he has said so far has created lots of worries.”

Gérard Araud, France’s ambassador to the US, said on Twitter: “After Brexit and this election, everything is now possible. The world is coming apart before our eyes.”

One western official in Washington said that many governments were “completely unprepared” for what will come next, given that they had expected Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate, to win comfortably. The key question, the official said, was to see what sort of people Mr Trump appointed to his national security team in the coming weeks.

Norbert Röttgen, head of the foreign affairs committee of the German Bundestag, said the transatlantic alliance could be “in danger” under a President Trump. It was not just a matter of policy but of mutual perception. “Germans simply can’t understand how the majority of American voters could vote for a person who is violent and insulting to so many groups,” he said. “This really marks a watershed.”

He said Germany and the EU would have to play a bigger role in the world to compensate for a likely retreat of the US. “It is inevitable Europe and Germany will have to bear a much bigger share of international responsibility and we will have to get ready for this much faster than in the last few years. This is a wake-up call.”

In South Korea, authorities announced a string of emergency meetings as the result became apparent. The presidential office convened a special session of the national security council amid concerns that a Trump win would fundamentally alter the longstanding alliance between Seoul and Washington. In May, Mr Trump said South Korea should bear the full cost of hosting US troops in the country and said the US was “prepared to walk out” unless its allies paid more.

In Beijing, a foreign ministry spokesperson did not congratulate Mr Trump but said “we are following the election and will work with the new US president to ensure steady and sound development of bilateral relations”.

Russia welcomed the election outcome, with Viacheslav Volodin, chair of the lower house of parliament, saying a “more constructive dialogue” was now possible between the US and Russia.

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, said he believed Mr Trump’s presidential victory would reduce geopolitical confrontations.

“A less confrontational US foreign policy will unlock major opportunities for joint trade and investment,” he said.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is embroiled in a corruption scandal being probed by US investigators, congratulated Mr Trump on “this extraordinary victory”. “Media commentators have been proven wrong and the results anticipated by experts have been overturned,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mood among rightwing parties in Europe and beyond was jubilant. Nigel Farage, until recently the leader of the UK Independence party, said it looked like 2016 was “going to be the year of two big political revolutions”. “The people are taking their country back,” tweeted Geert Wilders, the controversial Dutch far-right leader. Meanwhile, Pauline Hanson, head of Australia’s far right One Nation party, sent “congrats” to Mr Trump and said “my door will always be open”.

In contrast, nerves were frayed in the three Baltic countries, which have been among the most alarmed about the prospects of a Trump presidency. Officials in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were horrified when Mr Trump suggested Nato should not come to their aid if they fell victim of Russian aggression.

“It’s a terrible morning,” said one senior Baltic official on Wednesday.

Carl Bildt, the former Swedish prime minister, said on Twitter: “Fasten seat belts … Looks like this will be the year of the double disaster of the west.”

Additional reporting by Stephan Wagstyl, Anne-Sylvaine Chassany, Richard Milne, Jack Farchy and Tom Mitchell

