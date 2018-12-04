Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Life-threatening allergic reactions are on the rise, particularly in western countries like the UK, Canada and the US. So what is causing this and how should the business and medical worlds respond? Maija Palmer puts these questions to Julianne Ponan, founder of creative nature, and to allergy experts Adam Fox and Tari Haahtela





Contributors: Naomi Rovnick, Live news reporter; Maija Palmer, deputy editor, special reports; Julianne Ponan, founder of superfood brand Creative Nature; Adam Fox, consultant in allergy at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital; Prof Tari Haahtela of Helsinki university. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon