Michelle Obama, a first lady on the front line

Searching for someone who has not been insulted by Donald Trump is like looking for a Hillary Clinton supporter at one of his rallies. The mogul has castigated everyone from Pope Francis to Cher. Fans defend him as a pugnacious New Yorker compelled to hit back when punched. But one woman has escaped his wrath: Michelle Obama.

America’s popular first lady has become a potent symbol of resistance for women — and men — who feel that the Republican nominee demeans women. Mrs Obama, the African-American lawyer who grew up in a one-bedroom apartment in Chicago, last week eviscerated the New York scion of a property developer father with her brand of poise and grace.

“We have a candidate for president of the US who … has said things about women that are so shocking, so demeaning, that I simply will not repeat anything here,” she told a rally in New Hampshire for Mrs Clinton, the Democratic nominee. “Last week, we saw this candidate actually bragging about sexually assaulting women … I can’t stop thinking about this. It has shaken me to my core.”

While she did not refer to Mr Trump by name, her target was clear, coming days after the emergence of video in which he bragged about sexually assaulting women. But the man who rarely resists the urge to lash out at his critics was unusually silent. When Mrs Clinton got under his skin in the final debate, he called her a “nasty woman”. And yet when Mrs Obama launched what was one of the most scathing attacks on the Republican nominee, there was no response.

Many described her speech as the second best of the 2016 race, a close second to one, also by Mrs Obama, at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia. Her words were cast in a particularly flattering light compared with the speech by Melania, Mr Trump’s wife, at the Republican convention in Cleveland, where she plagiarised the first lady. Mrs Obama, a mother of two “beautiful, intelligent, black young women” who put her career on hold to enter the White House, described the changes in America that allowed a black family to “wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves”.

The former lawyer targets Donald Trump yet the pugnacious Republican candidate remains oddly silent

In the speech, delivered with an authenticity Mrs Clinton is said to lack, she berated Mr Trump. “When you have the nuclear codes at your fingertips,” she said, “you can’t make snap decisions. You can’t have a thin skin or a tendency to lash out.” He responded to say that he “liked her speech” and the “delivery was excellent”.

While she has largely avoided partisan politics in the eight years since Barack Obama, her husband, took up residence in the White House, she has not shied away from causes dear to her. In 2015 she told the Financial Times she had been shy when she was younger but now realised the importance of not being silent. “I always tell my girls, you have a voice — and you should use it.”

In her time in the White House, she has spoken up for women and children. In recent years, those efforts have come through the Let Girls Learn programme. You could almost hear her addressing a room of young women in Cambodia or Uganda when she told the enraptured New Hampshire audience: “Strong men — men who are truly role models — don’t need to put down women to make themselves more powerful.”

Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University, says it is rare for a first lady to attack a nominee. Mrs Obama, she says, will “go down in history as one of the most influential” yet.

“She has been a very effective spokesperson for a more inclusive and diverse America. She is able to communicate important ideas in a way that seems to be straight from the heart,” says Prof Jellison. “When she criticised Trump, she seemed to be speaking from a place of personal experience with sexism. She made a real emotional connection with her audience.”

The passion with which she has attacked Mr Trump during the campaign has sparked calls of “Michelle for president”. Much like her husband, who last year won acclaim for his “Amazing Grace” eulogy at the funeral of nine black churchgoers murdered by a white supremacist at their Charleston church, she soars when speaking on subjects that resonate emotionally.

“For someone who — it is said — doesn’t like the campaign trail she has been phenomenal. She has a powerful message that really resonates with people,” says Jim Manley, a former senior Democratic Senate aide. “Someone in his campaign is smart enough to realise that if [Mr Trump] went after her she would absolutely destroy him.”

She dressed down Mr Trump again on Thursday for saying he might not accept the election result: “When a presidential candidate threatens to ignore our voices and reject the outcome of this election, he is threatening the very idea of America,” she said. “You do not keep American democracy in suspense … too many people have marched and protested and fought and died for this democracy.”

Her reproach was among the harshest faced by the bombastic nominee. Yet not only did he remain silent, he also invoked the first lady in a joke about his wife at a New York charity dinner. “Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it … They think she’s absolutely great. My wife Melania gives the exact same speech and people get on her case. And I don’t get it.”

The writer is the FT’s Washington bureau chief