Walt Disney sued Florida governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s ‘retaliation’ for the company’s stance on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, UK regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $75bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the FT’s Harriet Agnew explains why conservative UK pension funds are leading start-ups to look for capital in different countries.

Mentioned in this podcast:

