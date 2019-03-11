Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The consumer market in DNA testing kits focused initially on tracing ancestry but in recent years there has been a growth in areas such as personalised medicine. For the FT’s Future of Food series supported by Rabobank, Darren Dodd has been testing some of these products and he spoke to FT science editor Clive cookson and neuroscientist Miguel Toribio-Mateas about how useful they are.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health, Clive Cookson, science editor, and Miguel Toribio-Mateas, of London’s South Bank University. Producers: Ruth Lewis-Coste and Fiona Symon