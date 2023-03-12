This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Epistemology, Analysis of knowledge

On your marks, headset, go: my surprising, scary trip to the metaverse

How could playing horror games support Chalmers’ claim that what happens in virtual reality is truly real?

Do you agree with Chalmers claim about virtual reality?

How could the existence of the metaverse support scepticism about the external world?

The article mentions Bernard Suits’ work The Grasshopper, in which he objects to Wittgenstein’s assertion that games are indefinable and suggests necessary and sufficient conditions for the concept ‘game’. What do you make of Suits claim? Do you think it is possible to identify necessary and sufficient conditions for ‘knowledge’?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet