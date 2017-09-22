South Africa finance minister advises KPMG review

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

South Africa’s finance minister has told all government departments to review their relationship with KPMG in response to the accounting firm’s role in a political scandal over links between the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma.

In a statement published on Friday morning, South African finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who was appointed in March, said he had “deep concerns about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG”.

“These developments further threaten to undermine our efforts in reinforcing confidence and enhancing a climate for investments, both domestic and international,” he added.

All government departments and their related entities were advised to review their work programmes with KPMG “to ensure that their audit processes have not been compromised in any way”.

South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, also said on Friday that local governments under its control, including Johannesburg and Cape Town, would “review all KPMG contracts to ensure that none of the work has been compromised by unethical practices”.

The finance ministry’s announcement caps a difficult week for KPMG, which overhauled its executive team in South Africa last Friday in an attempt to draw a line under its problems in the country. These arose after KPMG was heavily criticised for auditing businesses run by the billionaire Guptas — who have been accused of using their friendship with Mr Zuma to win state contracts — for 15 years.

KPMG has also come under pressure from the country’s central bank, which this week said it was watching the scandal as a matter of “financial stability”. The South African Reserve Bank said on Thursday it was “concerned about any developments that question auditing standards or could potentially cast a shadow on the quality and reliability of sets of audited financial statements”.

Although KPMG cut ties with the Guptas in March 2016, it admitted in August it should have stopped working for the family much sooner.

The firm has also been criticised for publishing a report commissioned by the South African Revenue Service in 2015 that discredited former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. KPMG last week disavowed the report as “unreliable”, and admitted its South African operation had made “serious mistakes and errors of judgment” while working on that report.

The firm has lost at least three clients in the country due to its involvement in the scandal, and many other large companies are reviewing their relationship with the auditor.

A further blow came on Friday when the board of Business Leadership South Africa, a lobby group, suspended KPMG South Africa’s membership.

Bonang Mohale, chief executive, said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned by the unethical and unprofessional conduct that KPMG engaged in in South Africa.

“Corruption is unacceptable wherever it shows its face, and business should never be party to the widespread corruption in all levels of government and in state-owned enterprises.”

KPMG did not respond to a request for comment.