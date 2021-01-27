Print this page

Germany pushes Brussels to allow member states to block exports of coronavirus vaccines produced in the EU

Facing a shortfall in vaccine supplies and slow pace of vaccinations, the EU is debating how to restrict exports of coronavirus vaccines, India’s farmers are angry about agricultural reforms that could erode the state-run model and boost private agribusiness, and the plant-based food company Beyond Meat partners with Pepsico. Plus, a serious look at silly prices in the stock market with the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin. 


Germany presses Brussels for powers to block vaccine exports

https://www.ft.com/content/ed0059c9-1ea5-4ba9-a1ff-88004b59e71d


Investor anxiety mounts over prospect of stock market ‘bubble’

https://www.ft.com/content/a790c796-f0c4-4cf9-8c7a-3b52daff89e4


IMF expects US, China to recover most strongly from the virus economic hit

https://www.ft.com/content/341577c5-92f2-4bd3-a235-331d0db5dbbd


Farmers flood into New Delhi to vent anger over agriculture reforms

https://www.ft.com/content/0312fd46-b47e-4c55-b007-c56f5e6f24be


Narendra Modi’s ‘noble’ wait for a Covid jab makes him camera shy

https://www.ft.com/content/c86afc76-f49b-432d-b2c0-5aa3655903bd



