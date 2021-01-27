Germany pushes Brussels to allow member states to block exports of coronavirus vaccines produced in the EU
Facing a shortfall in vaccine supplies and slow pace of vaccinations, the EU is debating how to restrict exports of coronavirus vaccines, India’s farmers are angry about agricultural reforms that could erode the state-run model and boost private agribusiness, and the plant-based food company Beyond Meat partners with Pepsico. Plus, a serious look at silly prices in the stock market with the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin.
