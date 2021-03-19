Arline Gaujal Kempler cannot be right (Letters, March 13) that Marcel Proust “was furious when the literary critic Charles Sainte-Beuve implied that he himself was the narrator in In Search of Lost Time”. The first volume of that work was published in 1913 when Sainte-Beuve (1804-69) had already been dead for over 40 years. What Proust objected to was Sainte-Beuve’s idea that one needed to know about the lives of writers to understand their works. Proust satirised this idea in his novel in the character of Madame de Villeparisis. Perhaps Proust was also warning readers against those who wanted to judge his own work of genius by the undoubted oddities of his own personality.

Professor Julian Jackson

London NW1, UK