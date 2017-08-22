Tesco climbs after industry data suggest retail trading upturn

Tesco hit a two-month high on Tuesday after industry data suggested a trading upturn ahead of results next month.

A spending survey from Kantar Worldpanel showed Tesco continuing to set the pace among the big four grocers, in spite of bad weather and a year-on-year looping of last year’s measures to boost volumes. Tesco showed a 3.2 per cent increase in cash sales for the twelve weeks to mid August, Kantar said.

“This is the last full market share period before Tesco’s half year end, auguring well for interim results on October 4,” said HSBC. “Tesco is mitigating cost inflation better than its leading competitors, which is helped in no small part by the volume growth it is giving to suppliers.”

Tesco closed 4.1 per cent higher at 184.2p as the wider market turned higher for the first session in four. The FTSE 100 rose 0.9 per cent, up 62.86 points at 7,381.74.

That was in spite of Provident Financial taking 6.7 points off the FTSE with a 66.2 per cent loss to 589.5p after the doorstep lender issued a second profit warning and cancelled its dividend due to a botched restructuring of its collection agent network.

The slump put pressure on several other stocks closely associated with Neil Woodford, whose flagship CF Woodford Equity Income fund had Provident as its fourth-biggest holding. There were record lows for AA (down 6.1 per cent to 174.1p) and Allied Minds (off 15.4 per cent to 127.8p), while Purplebricks was down 2.4 per cent to 419.5p.

Diagnostic group Sphere Medical, in which Woodford has a 30 per cent stake, fell 81.3 per cent to 1.1p after setting out plans to cancel its Aim listing as part of a last-ditch rescue refinancing.

Miners gained, with BHP Billiton 2.1 per cent higher to £13.95 after putting its US shale gas assets up for sale and pausing development of its Jansen potash project. Selling shale “could raise $8bn to $10bn through a multitransaction trade sale, enabling the company to significantly step up capital management through higher dividends and buybacks in 2018,” Macquarie said.

Copper miner Antofagasta hit a four-year high, up 2 per cent to 973.5p, on better than expected interim results.

Drugmaker Shire gained 3.1 per cent to £37.25 after chief executive Flemming Ornskov spent about £300,000 on 8,400 shares. His purchase comes a day after Jeff Poulton, Shire’s finance director, resigned to join a start-up, which raised concerns about the potential spin-off of its neuroscience division and a recent slowdown in sales of its Vyvanse ADHD drug.

Admiral lost 1.1 per cent to £19.70, with Credit Suisse repeating an “underperform” rating on the car insurer. Admiral’s internal model, which will determine future capital requirements under the Solvency II regulations, is not expected to be in place before late 2018 so additional cash returns are likely to be delayed for at least another 12 to 18 months, it said.