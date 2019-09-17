Central banks “could seriously distort” the nascent green bond market if they boost purchases of environmentally impactful investments, French central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau has said.

The remarks came days after European Central Bank president-elect Christine Lagarde said the ECB could “direct” its corporate asset purchases toward green bonds once the EU and other regulators have agreed on a common framework for green finance.

In a speech in London on Tuesday, Mr Villeroy de Galhau said such a green quantitative easing program, whereby central banks buy bonds to accelerate the shift to cleaner economies, “has some limitations”.

A proponent for strong action on climate change, Mr Villeroy de Galhau nonetheless said monetary policy does not single out specific social objections and “massive purchases on a relatively shallow pool of green bonds could seriously distort the market”.

Central banks should develop better research techniques to gauge the risks climate change poses to the credit quality of assets used as collateral, he said.

More broadly, green finance needs to upgrade its professional standards, he said. He pointed to the EU’s green bond standard, which was proposed earlier this year, as a way to channel more investments toward environmental projects.

Though booming in popularity, the green bond market comprises just 0.5 per cent of the $110tn global bond market, according to a September 12 report from the Institute of International Finance. With its small size, the green bond market is challenged by a lack of liquidity and issuer diversification, IIF said.

In his speech, Mr Villeroy de Galhau did not mention specific green quantitative easing proposals, but the ideas have received some attention. For years, the UK Green New Deal group has been calling for a green quantitative easing program.

Alexander Barkawi, founder of a think-tank advancing research and public debate on monetary policy’s sustainability impact, wrote in 2017 that green quantitative easing “is a logical and necessary next step” for central bankers who have already raised concerns about global warming.