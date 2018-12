Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

John McDonnell tipped the Labour party towards supporting a second Brexit referendum this week. Does this make it any more likely to happen? And we dig into the "Norway Plus" model and discuss whether it is the Brexit plan B Westminster is hunting for. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Jim Pickard, Robert Shrimsley, Martin Sandbu and Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Harry Robertson