When asked what single attribute is most required for bridge, I always answer: the ability to concentrate for a few minutes on a regular basis. To switch off, even for a moment, is to invite disaster.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West 1D NB 2C NB 3C NB 3NT

West led the standard K♠ against South’s game, confident that four spades and A♣ would probably defeat the contract. East played 10♠ and declarer ducked. West laid down Q♠, declarer dropped a diamond from dummy, East 9♠, and declarer ducked. West lazily played J♠. Declarer discarded another diamond from dummy, won his A♠, and led a club. West hopped up with A♣, led 6♠ and East won perforce with 7♠. West never made his final spade trick.

West had two chances to do better. At trick 3, he should reflect that East has played high-low in spades, traditionally showing an equal number of cards. If it is two cards, South started with a 5-card spade suit, yet never bid it. So, East has four spades – probably 1098x – and West must lead a low spade at trick 3. Even having failed to do that, West might squeeze out of his self-made blockage: instead of winning the first club trick, he could try ducking two rounds. On the third round, East could then discard the blocking 7♠ and West would be free to cash his two winners.



