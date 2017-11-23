Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The German chancellor's coalition problems had only a fleeting impact on the euro, as investors were more interested in rising business confidence in the eurozone. George Papamarkakis of North Asset Management tells Roger Blitz why the single currency is in good shape and why the Swedish krona is also heading higher despite a big fall this week

