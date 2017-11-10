Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The UK’s mania for home improvements is leading to a crisis in the £7bn house insurance market.

According to new forecasts from EY, the home insurance industry will be barely profitable this year and lossmaking in 2018, as the cost of fixing up houses soars and competition grows.

Insurers have said the big problem is that leak damage is much more expensive to fix than it used to be. A combination of more en-suite bathrooms, wooden rather than carpeted floors, multiple light fittings in each room and a proliferation of cables across the home means that, when leaks happen, repairs are more costly. And because of the growing use of cheap plastic pipes, they said, leaks are happening more often.

Tony Sault, UK general insurance leader at EY, said: “The outlook for the next couple of years is looking challenging for home insurers — even if the UK isn’t hit with particularly damaging weather.”

Mr Sault said the average cost of a leak claim had increased from £1,750 in 2013 to more than £2,500.

The home insurance market is dominated by some of the industry’s big names, including Aviva, RSA, Direct Line and Axa.

Some are already pulling back from the market as tough conditions bite. This week Esure said its home insurance policy numbers fell 14 per cent in the first nine months of the year.

Stuart Vann, Esure chief executive, said: “We remain disciplined in home, as current market conditions do not provide opportunities for profitable growth.”

He added that the company was waiting for the market to change before growing again. “The higher costs will eventually feed through to premiums, but that hasn’t happened yet. The market will have to wake up, and when it does we will be able to take advantage of it.”

Despite the rising cost pressures, Mr Sault said prices were under pressure. “We’re certainly seeing more price competition, prompted partly by price comparison sites getting more active . . . With increasing pressure on household wallets, more people are shopping around. Insurers have been pushing rates down to compete.”

The growth of new digital entrants is adding to the pressure, he said.

According to the AA’s insurance premium index, combined home and contents cover was 3 per cent more expensive at the end of September 2017 than it was a year earlier. But insurers have said the increase is down to rises in insurance premium tax, meaning that the underlying picture is less rosy.

Insurers are lobbying the government to try to prevent any further increases in insurance premium tax in this month’s budget. The Association of British Insurers claims that the tax penalises responsible behaviour.

The troubles in home insurance are a stark contrast to the motor insurance market, which is about twice as big. There prices have been booming for the past three years as insurers have been able to pass cost increases on to their customers. Motor premiums are now at record highs.

