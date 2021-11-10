John Gapper’s article on the Penguin Random House deal (“Penguin Random House wins the financial prize”, Opinion, November 6) concludes that “when PRH publishes so much of the Booker shortlist and makes such healthy profits, it looks strong enough to me”. I have no view on this deal myself, but this might suggest to some that the burden of proof should be on PRH to justify the deal, rather than on the US Department of Justice to show that it is harmful.

It is very clear that, at present, the burden of proof is on the competition and antitrust authorities if they are to block a deal.

This is the case in the EU, the UK and in most other countries — particularly in the US, where the antitrust agencies cannot block the deal themselves but have to prove the harm it causes in a court of law.

Should the burden of proof always be on the competition authorities, or are there some cases where the burden should be on the parties wanting to merge to prove that the deal is not harmful, or even that it has positive benefits?

Any change need not necessarily be for all mergers but perhaps only for certain categories of deals — most likely those above a certain size.

Whatever the answer, this is certainly a debate that we should be having.

Simon Holmes

Member, UK Competition Appeal Tribunal Visiting Professor, University of Oxford