UK’s biggest union suspends one of its three leadership candidates

The UK’s biggest trade union has suspended one of its three leadership candidates just hours after polling closed for the election of a new general secretary.

Gerard Coyne, who is challenging Len McCluskey to head Unite, the union that is the Labour party’s biggest donor, “has been suspended from his position as West Midlands regional secretary”, his spokesman confirmed.

The acting regional secretary emailed local branches on Thursday to say that Mr Coyne had been relieved of his duties “pending investigation into certain issues which have arisen”.

Mr Coyne, who has worked for Unite for more than 15 years, hopes to replace Mr McCluskey, a key Jeremy Corbyn supporter, and take the union in a more centrist direction.

The leadership contest was prompted when Mr McCluskey resigned at the end of last year to seek a new mandate. He has been general secretary since 2010.

But Mr Coyne’s chances of victory depend on a higher turnout that goes beyond hardcore leftwingers: instead, union officials believe that fewer than 15 per cent of its members have voted.

There was belief in trade union circles that Mr McCluskey would win but early returns suggested the race was tighter than expected. The result of the contest is due to be announced on April 28.

Insiders said the timing was striking, coming only a day after polls closed. “I reckon they were waiting for the polls to close so they didn’t make a martyr of him,” said one union figure.

The union refused to comment.

Mr Coyne is a close ally of Tom Watson, deputy Labour leader and standard bearer of many moderate Labour MPs who are unhappy at Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

Unite has previously taken disciplinary action against Mr Coyne for speaking at a gathering organised by “Blairite” MPs.

He was accused of potential “gross misconduct” after giving a speech on “trade unionism in the 21st century” at an event in a committee room at the House of Commons.

The event in January 2016 was organised by Chuka Umunna and Tristram Hunt, two former members of the shadow cabinet, as part of their Labour for the Common Good organisation.

Mr Coyne, who spoke alongside moderate union leaders, was told that he should not have attended such an event without seeking authority “given the sensitivity within the Labour party at the moment with the constant attacks on the leadership”.

Later he was delivered a letter from Mr McCluskey stating that disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against him. Mr McCluskey issued a final written warning to Mr Coyne, to remain on his record for 12 months, and notified him by letter. That letter said Mr McCluskey had found Mr Coyne guilty of a “serious breach of trust”.