While most of us struggle to cope with fallout from the virus, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has a very different problem to solve, and has become the latest Asian tech company to move into chipmaking (The Big Story) under pressure from the US. Turning to another tech spat, Japan appears to be on the losing side as South Korea develops its own chipmaking solutions (Mercedes’ Top 10). In India, the coronavirus pandemic has infected ride-hailing services, with both Uber and Ola slashing their workforces. This is just a snapshot of all that’s happening in Asia. I hope you enjoy our selected tech stories — and please stay safe and healthy.

The Big Story — exclusive

Asia’s huge semiconductor industry is being remoulded as the US crackdown on Huawei causes a cascade of consequences. Oppo, China’s second biggest smartphone maker, is snapping up top engineering talent in an effort to build its own chipmaking capabilities, according to this exclusive in the Nikkei Asian Review.

The move comes just days after Korea’s Samsung announced it would build two new production lines — which an industry source said could cost $8bn — to mass-produce cutting-edge 5-nanometre chips south of Seoul.

Key implications: Asia’s smartphone companies are seeking to reduce their reliance on US suppliers. They see the crackdown on Huawei — which requires any non-US company to obtain a licence if they use American software or equipment to produce chips for Huawei and its affiliates — as raising the risk premium on US-dependent supply chains.

Samsung’s move is set to intensify its competition with TSMC, the world’s largest chip foundry. Huawei said in April that it could allocate chip orders to Samsung if the US further restricts its business with TSMC.

Upshot: The Asian chip supply chain is being shaken to its foundations. Important shifts are under way as Chinese electronics companies seek to insulate themselves from actual and potential US pressure.

Mercedes’ top 10

A round-up of the week’s top stories from Asia tech reporter Mercedes Ruehl

Uber and Ola, the ride-hailing rivals locked in a battle for dominance in India, have both announced large-scale job cuts as they grapple with the coronavirus crisis. Last week I wrote about how Chinese companies are increasingly competing with US tech giants for cloud computing services. Tencent has now announced it will spend $70bn on technology advances, including cloud, following Alibaba’s $28bn investment in the sector. More here. The FT’s Richard Waters takes a temperature check of Big Tech in the time of coronavirus. Wall Street is betting that Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook, with their strong balance sheets and digital reach, will come out ahead “whatever the shape of the post-crisis recovery”, he writes. Tech’s resilience is a global theme. In China, delivery giant Meituan Dianping has received a boost as the country emerges from lockdown, while JD.com, China’s answer to Amazon, is riding a boom in logistics demand. Even in Indonesia, where tech start-ups are hard hit by the virus’s economic fallout, there are silver linings. See the fried chicken-fuelled Ramadan bounce experienced by Gojek and Grab. But it is not all easy sailing. The ability of some tech companies to navigate the crisis better than others has drawn scrutiny — consider the Philippines’ move to plug tax loopholes for digital services such as those offered by Facebook and Netflix. The crisis is providing fertile ground for online fraudsters, as one United Arab Emirates-based group discovered after ordering $30,000 worth of face masks from a Malaysian company online. South Korea's chip and display makers have turned to homegrown chemicals to fill the vacuum after Japan imposed export curbs. The Nikkei Asian Review reports on another crucial supply chain shift in Asia. Singapore, eager to maintain its position as a tech fundraising hub despite coronavirus uncertainty pummelling its economy, will commit another $200m to its start-up scheme. Kevin Kelly, the founding editor of Wired magazine, recently turned 68 and marked the occasion with 68 bits of unsolicited advice. James and I found it was just the ticket for these virus-ridden times. We hope you enjoy it as well.

When sages speak

Lakshmi Puri , a former assistant UN secretary-general, has this interesting discussion of biological warfare for the Observer Research Foundation. She suggests a re-engineering of the world’s verification and certification systems for biodefence and bio-offence.

The video-streaming market in China is by no means only about TikTok. Both iQiyi and Tencent Video had 100m paying subscribers last year, making them the second and third largest video streaming services in the world after Netflix. Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu discuss the landscape in this excellent podcast.

James Lewis at CSIS recommends an agenda for the international community on cyber security, which has become important to international security.

Heard by Henny

Thanks to technology, Chinese bureaucrats have more access to granular data than any government has ever had before. Moreover, as so much economic activity moves online, the country also has access to the data of its awesome consumer tech companies. And as the People’s Bank of China gradually introduces a digital yuan, it will glean even more data about its people’s spending habits.

One reason Kevin Mayer moved from Disney to ByteDance is that the latter has created what many executives — even within Disney itself — concede is the best personalisation metrics of any company, even better than Amazon. The more interaction with its subscribers, the better ByteDance’s recommendations to them become. That in turn creates an almost insurmountable barrier to entry to potential competitors.

In addition, China already encourages some kinds of innovation. The government treasures its scientists and researchers, and is willing to give them a degree of freedom that it denies to most, and even to most party cadres.

Returnees may have seemingly unlimited research budgets. They can travel outside the country for conferences far more often than the twice a year imposed on most party members. They have free access to the internet; there is no digital Iron Curtain. Arguably, over time, the incentive structure Beijing is putting into place to encourage breakthrough technologies and research — rather than today’s incremental innovation — will pay off.

Read the full story from Henny Sender, FT international finance correspondent, here.

Art of the deal

A Marvellous deal from Tencent. The Chinese tech giant has expanded further into the overseas gaming market, using its financial war chest to buy a $45m stake in Japanese-listed game maker Marvellous . Marvellous is known for farming simulation game Story of Seasons, which is played on the Nintendo 3DS.

This is the third week in a row we have featured a deal by India’s Jio Platforms . KKR is the latest high-profile western investor to buy into the tech giant for $1.5bn.

Malaysian telecommunications provider Axiata Group , which last year called off a merger with Norway’s Telenor , is seeking to land a deal in Indonesia to cut costs and competition in its biggest market.

Alibaba -backed online grocer BigBasket , eyeing a boost to online food sales during India’s lockdown, is considering raising up to $200m in fresh capital, local media report.

Abu Dhabi’s state-owned ADQ has launched a $300m fund to invest in India and south-east Asia start-ups. The fund, called Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) Fund, will be managed by New York-headquartered investment firm Falcon Edge Capital.

In the spotlight

Yi Gang (pictured) has set the clock ticking. China is seeking to have a sovereign digital currency in time for the Winter Olympics in 2022, the governor of the People’s Bank of China is quoted as saying.

The digital-yuan app will compete with Alipay and WeChat Pay, two private sector digital money platforms. But it may have a function that these two lack; users will be able to transfer money between accounts just by tapping their phones — in much the same way that physical cash changes hands.

The currency will be legal tender, so it can be exchanged without needing a bank as an intermediary. It all sounds like a competitive challenge to Ant Financial and Tencent, owners of the Alipay and WeChat Pay apps.

Smart data

TikTok is on a coronavirus-fuelled roll. Check out this chart accompanying a cracking piece pulled together by the FT’s journalists in Beijing, Hong Kong, San Francisco and New York. To put the growth of the Chinese streaming app in perspective, monthly downloads are well above the levels of other social media peers including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp during the pandemic — even if the most recent rates have fallen back as people exit lockdowns.