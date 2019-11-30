The new regulations for F1 announced on October 31 by Chase Carey, Formula One chairman and chief executive, come after more than two years of talks between Carey, the 10 F1 teams and Jean Todt, president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the sport’s governing body.

Reaching agreement on the technical, sporting and financial rules — due to take effect in 2021 — has been a considerable challenge. The compromises involved are complex and the rules have still to be formally ratified by the teams.

While Formula One hopes that all will soon sign the agreement, six or seven are close, others less so. None appear likely to refuse to sign up to the new regulations but all parties are ready for much arm-wrestling over the fine print between now and the start of the next season in March.

At the end of October, Carey felt able, however, to announce “a watershed moment”. The accord would “help deliver more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for all our fans,” he added. “We firmly believe we achieved the goals we had set out to deliver.”

The rule changes aim to reduce costs and improve the racing spectacle of Formula One by altering car aerodynamics. One key feature is for a budget cap of $175m a year, excluding driver salaries and costs such as marketing. At present, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull draw on huge budgets, spending far more than the 2021 cap. Other teams get by on $100m or less.

Another cost-reduction measure is the proposed sharing of some mechanical and engine parts between the teams. There are five categories listed ranging from components that may be transferred from one team to another, to the provision of open source access, where designs are available to competitors.

It is still too early in the negotiation process to itemise the components — some may be as simple as a brake pedal. Mercedes is concerned, however, that such sharing may compromise innovation in the sport and its engineering excellence. “We need to preserve the DNA of the sport as a high-tech engineering championship in the same way as it needs to be a championship for the best drivers,” says Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal. “Getting that balance right is not easy.”

Chase Carey: 'more exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for all our fans' © Getty

Balance in finances will also be hard to come by. Given that no team has yet fully committed to the planned 2021 rules, says Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull Racing, 2020 racing will take place under present regulations. “This means the teams will be uncapped and therefore there will be much spending,” on, for example, tyre and engine development. “So, ironically 2020 could be the most expensive year in my time in F1.”

The smaller teams in particular, will face an even tougher than usual season next year. They will have to carry on the development of the 2019 car into 2020, as racing cars are constantly being rebuilt and fine-tuned, and this process starts halfway into each season in readiness for the start of the next. In addition, all teams will have to assign considerable extra resources to creating a completely new car for 2021.

Guenther Steiner, team principal at Haas F1, says he is effectively looking at two budgets for next year. Claire Williams, deputy principal at Williams F1, affirms that also for her team “this is not a comfortable position”.

Policing the cost cap and the technical regulations will be the job of the FIA. Horner is among team owners who are concerned that the ruling body does not have the internal accounting or motorsport expertise to oversee the cap.

The word from the F1 hierarchy is that it is determined to see the agreement through: Carey and Ross Brawn, F1’s managing director of motorsports — and the architect of much of the proposed new 2021 agreement — have stated they will be staying on longer than their agreed three-year tenure, due to end early next year. They are not expected to relent over the new rules, but nor are the sport’s leading teams, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. They will be seeking cracks in the hitherto solid Chase-Brawn wall to extract more concessions before signing.

Discussions will continue into the winter. It is unlikely that we will see much public discord, as F1’s management prefers to conduct business in private. But no one doubts that the haggling will be intense before something like full agreement is reached. Some teams might even threaten to start next season without one in place. It has happened before when F1’s former chief Bernie Ecclestone ran the sport. Expect fireworks, if it does so again.