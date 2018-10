Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

An Indian government minister was forced to stand down last week in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. Jyotsna Singh talks to Amy Kazmin about why so many Indian women are coming forward to complain about harassment in the workplace and whether this will be a catalyst for change.





Contributors: Susanne Blumson, executive editor, Amy Kazmin, South Asia bureau chief, Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter; Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon