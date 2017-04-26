Theresa May looks to steer Brexit talks in Barnier meeting

Theresa May will begin to exert her personal grip on Brexit negotiations when she meets Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator, for the first time on Wednesday night at a dinner in Downing Street.

The dinner, which will also be attended by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and other senior Brexit negotiators, is a sign of the UK prime minister’s intention to steer the talks that will define her premiership if she wins the UK general election on June 8.

Britain is pressing for low-key technical talks, with the details of negotiations kept under wraps, while the EU is looking for a more transparent approach. Mrs May’s preferred format would put the emphasis on discussions among officials, giving a less prominent public role to senior politicians, including most notably David Davis, the Brexit secretary.

Mr Davis is trusted by Mrs May — he was among the ministers briefed in advance about the snap election — and will attend Wednesday’s dinner, but his statements and activities have been closely scrutinised for signals about the UK government’s Brexit aims.

Olly Robbins, a highly regarded civil servant and Mrs May’s lead “sherpa”, will play a key role in the negotiations, as will Nick Timothy, her co-chief of staff, who is drafting the Conservative manifesto.

But mixed signals over the make-up of Britain’s negotiating team have caused confusion in Brussels.

“It is very strange,” said one senior diplomat for the remaining 27 EU member states (EU-27). “We need a politician on the other side.”

British officials said details of the negotiating strategy and team were still being decided.

As the EU’s chief negotiator, Mr Barnier, a former French foreign minister and two-time European commissioner, was expected to engage principally with Mr Davis in formal negotiations. The two had tentatively scheduled a meeting, soon after last Saturday’s summit of EU-27 leaders, for “talks on talks” that would set the format and tempo of discussions over coming months.

However, that meeting was cancelled after Mrs May called last week for a snap general election and the prime minister invited Mr Juncker to Downing Street instead.

Mr Juncker is bringing Mr Barnier, Sabine Weyand, the EU’s deputy negotiator, and Martin Selmayr, his chief of staff. Mr Selmayr, a powerful operator in Brussels, is expected to meet Mr Timothy, his influential counterpart in Downing Street, for the first time at the dinner.

In recent weeks, Mr Robbins has stressed to other European diplomats that Mrs May wants to depoliticise the preparations for Brexit as much as possible, and keep the details of discussions quiet.

This contrasts with the Commission’s plans for a more transparent and ordered process, where all of its main negotiating position papers would be public. Mr Barnier is advocating for week-long “negotiating rounds” taking place around once a month, which would potentially involve Mr Davis and Mr Barnier giving press conferences. The “heavy lifting” on technical matters would be left to Mr Robbins and Ms Weyand.

Although this format is typical for complex trade negotiations, London wants politicians to take a more prominent role only after the backroom preparations have been exhausted. Under this model, Mr Barnier’s main day-to-day counterpart as negotiator would be Mr Robbins.

One senior European official involved in Brexit preparations said the secretive British approach was “completely unrealistic” given the manner in which the EU must negotiate. As chief negotiator, Mr Barnier is issued with negotiating directives by the remaining 27 member states, who are expecting to be regularly updated on the progress in talks.

Significant changes in the EU’s position, or responses to UK offers would need to be cleared through hundreds of ministers, officials and diplomats from member states, making secrecy difficult.

The Conservative manifesto is expected to restate the prime minister’s plan to take the UK out of the customs union and single market, as well as to end free movement of EU citizens and the direct jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain.

However, it is expected to leave open the possibility of future EU budget payments and a temporary extension of free movement and the ECJ’s role during a transition period, which could extend for several years after the point of Brexit.