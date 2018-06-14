1066 and All That, a delicious parody of English history textbooks, remarks that “Gladstone . . . spent his declining years trying to guess the answer to the Irish Question; unfortunately, whenever he was getting warm, the Irish secretly changed the question.”

The authors were mocking this Anglo-centric perspective. For the Irish, it was always an English Question that poisoned their island’s history. After a blessed 46 years, during which relations have been managed inside the EU, the question has re-emerged. But for the first time Ireland, one of the EU27, has the bigger battalions. Unsurprisingly, the sovereignty-obsessed Brexiters do not like this.

In December 2017, both sides agreed that “the UK remains committed to protecting North-South co-operation and its guarantee of avoiding a hard border”. The question comes down to how that commitment can be fulfilled in the withdrawal agreement due this year.

The EU’s view, presented in its draft withdrawal agreement, is that “a common regulatory area comprising the Union and the United Kingdom in respect of Northern Ireland is hereby established. The common regulatory area shall constitute an area without internal borders in which the free movement of goods is ensured and North-South co-operation protected.” This implies a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, which is unacceptable to the UK. Yet Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, is also right that the UK’s red lines make other solutions to the Irish border impossible.

The UK has proposed two alternatives. Theresa May, the UK prime minister, favours a “customs partnership”, in which Britain would collect duties on the EU’s behalf. The Brexiters in her cabinet favour “maximum facilitation”, a set of technical devices to minimise border checks. These proposals have four defects: the government does not agree on which is preferable; neither would work; neither would obviate all border checks; and, not least, the EU has rejected them.

The UK has also proposed a temporary “backstop”, designed to ensure a seamless border until another solution is agreed. In this proposal, the UK as a whole remains inside the tariff wall of the customs union and would continue to apply EU laws on value added tax. This would require oversight by the European Court of Justice, violating one of the reddest of Mrs May’s red lines. Yet even this would not obviate all border controls with Ireland, since regulatory checks would still be needed. The EU rejects this option, too, because it does not want any solution for Ireland to apply to the UK as a whole. Moreover, if the UK were to join the single market for goods (to eliminate those regulatory checks), it would enjoy free movement of goods without free movement of people: an anathema. So a crash lies ahead.

One possibility is that the EU will swerve. It is in the interests of the Irish government to play chicken. It is very much not in its interests to crash. The same is true for the rest of the EU. Ending up with no deal with Britain must be foolish, particularly since the EU has Donald Trump to its west, Vladimir Putin to its east and chaos in its south.

So what might an EU swerve look like? One option is to carry over the fudge of last December’s conclusion to the first phase of talks into the post-Brexit negotiations. After all, the EU would still have leverage, since the UK will need a good deal. An alternative option is to accept that the UK will remain indefinitely inside the EU’s customs, VAT and regulatory borders for goods, though not accepting all four of the freedoms.

What might a UK swerve look like? It might agree to a border in the Irish Sea (though that looks very unlikely). It might instead turn the backstop into a request to remain indefinitely inside the EU’s customs, VAT and regulatory regimes for goods. If so, both sides could be swerving towards a mutually beneficial — albeit politically difficult — deal.

I have no idea what will happen. But Sir Ivan Rogers, who resigned as the UK’s representative in Brussels last year, suggests in a superb recent lecture on the lunacies of the Brexit debate, that a mutual swerve would be a good compromise. It would, indeed, be agonising. But, maybe, the UK will recognise that the ability to negotiate new trade agreements and regulatory freedom in goods is a will-o’-the-wisp: it would gain no significant benefit from either. And maybe the EU will recognise that such a deal could cement a mutually beneficial relationship with the UK, once the latter had also accepted the implications for its red lines. If this were the outcome, sensible people should welcome this generation’s reconsideration of the Irish (or English) Question.

