Financial Times free schools access programme

Specification:

  • Business growth

Amazon and Nike evaluate separate bids to buy Peloton

  • Brompton produced about 80,000 bikes last year, about three-quarters of which were exported

  • Calculate the approximate number of bikes that were sold domestically last year

  • Analyse the likely impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Brompton’s capacity utilisation 

  • Other than increased demand, assess two factors that have influenced Brompton’s decision to ‘fold up’ its London base

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

