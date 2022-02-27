Business class: Brompton to fold up London base as capital’s rental costs surge
Brompton produced about 80,000 bikes last year, about three-quarters of which were exported
Calculate the approximate number of bikes that were sold domestically last year
Analyse the likely impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Brompton’s capacity utilisation
Other than increased demand, assess two factors that have influenced Brompton’s decision to ‘fold up’ its London base
