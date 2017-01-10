Argentina strikes $15bn a year shale investment deal

President Mauricio Macri is pushing to revamp flagging production at Argentina’s massive shale reserves, with companies agreeing on Tuesday to invest as much as $15bn a year in exchange for lower labour costs and extended state subsidies.

The drive to increase investment and productivity in the Vaca Muerta shale deposit in Patagonia, which boasts the second-largest reserves of shale gas in the world, is part of Argentina’s attempt to recover energy self-sufficiency and emulate the shale boom in the US.

Mr Macri proclaimed a “new era” for the country’s languishing energy sector, which will see foreign companies including Chevron, Dow, BP, Shell and Total, as well as Argentina’s state energy company YPF, invest an initial $5bn in 2017, rising to $15bn in subsequent years.

Although once a net exporter of energy, a lack of investment in recent years has seen production plummet, leaving Argentina with a costly energy deficit and a dependence on imports that have placed heavy pressure on fiscal accounts.

In return for the investment commitments from the private sector, the government committed to extending a subsidy being gradually phased out that enables companies to sell gas for three times the international price, with the local price currently fixed at $7.50 per million British thermal units. Mr Macri also announced the elimination of a 15-year-old export duty on oil and oil products.

Meanwhile, unions agreed to more flexible working conditions, with high labour costs seen as one of the biggest barriers to the development of Argentina’s Vaca Muerta, which is roughly the size of Belgium. The provincial government of Neuquén, where the vast shale deposits are mostly located, also promised not to increase taxes and to improve transport infrastructure.

“This is a demonstration of what we can achieve as an industry when we all work together with the same objective,” said Miguel Angel Gutiérrez, president of YPF, arguing that the cross-sector agreement would boost investment and strengthen the development of Argentina’s unconventional resources. He said that without the agreement, companies would be investing as much as 30 per cent less this year.

YPF, which owns 50 per cent of the concessions at Vaca Muerta, saw its New York-listed American depositary receipts rise 9 per cent.

Officials hope that the dialogue between the national and regional governments, unions and the private sector that enabled the agreement will presage similar deals in other sectors that will help to stimulate investment and growth, after Argentina’s struggling economy contracted by 3.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2016.

Mr Macri, who lacks a majority in Congress, is hoping that the economy will rebound before key legislative elections in October, which analysts say will determine the success of his market-oriented reform programme.