Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer for a decade, will testify publicly before the House oversight committee on Wednesday in one of the most dramatic moments yet of the Trump presidency.

In his prepared testimony, first revealed by Politico late on Tuesday evening, he will touch on several of the scandals surrounding the White House, including hush money payments to women who claimed affairs with Mr Trump, WikiLeaks and the failed Trump Tower Moscow project.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to an array of crimes last year, including lying to Congress, and will begin a three-year jail sentence in May. Mr Trump’s spokespeople and allies have raised this fact ahead of his testimony.

“It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, on Tuesday.

Here are the main takeaways from Mr Cohen’s prepared testimony.

He will claim Mr Trump indirectly told him to lie to Congress

Last year, Mr Cohen admitted to lying to Congress about his efforts to secure a deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 campaign.

Now he claims Mr Trump “made clear to me” he wanted Mr Cohen to lie, even though he did not give a direct order: “That’s not how he operates.”

“In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In his way, he was telling me to lie,” Mr Cohen will say, according to the prepared testimony.

Mr Cohen will also say that Mr Trump’s personal lawyers “reviewed and edited” his false statement to Congress before he gave it.

The testimony lends support to a January report by BuzzFeed that alleged Mr Cohen told Robert Mueller, the special counsel, that Mr Trump had told him to lie.

A spokesperson for Mr Mueller had disputed the BuzzFeed report in a rare public statement, calling the website’s description of Mr Cohen’s statements to the special counsel’s office “not accurate”.

He will claim Mr Trump knew in advance about the release of hacked Democratic emails

In January, Roger Stone, the longtime friend and adviser to Mr Trump, was indicted by Mr Mueller for lying to Congress about his efforts to contact WikiLeaks during the 2016 election. He has denied the charges.

The indictment alleged that Mr Stone knew WikiLeaks had possession of Democratic emails hacked by the Russians as early as June 2016, a month before Julian Assange began releasing them.

Mr Cohen now claims that Mr Trump learnt from Mr Stone “in advance about the WikiLeaks drop of emails”:

“In July 2016, days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr Trump’s office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone. Mr Trump put Mr Stone on the speakerphone. Mr Stone told Mr Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr Assange told Mr Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Mr Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great’.”

On Wednesday, WikiLeaks tweeted that it “had already publicly announced its pending publications and has always denied speaking to Roger Stone”.

He will claim Mr Trump personally signed a hush-money cheque as president

One of the several charges Mr Cohen pleaded guilty to was a campaign finance violation connected to payments he made during the 2016 election to silence women who claimed they had affairs with Mr Trump.

The charges, brought by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, implicated Mr Trump, who was alleged to have co-ordinated and directed the payments.

Mr Cohen claims that Mr Trump, as president, personally signed one of the checks that reimbursed him for the payments. He is providing a copy of the check to the oversight committee.

“The President of the United States thus wrote a personal check for the payment of hush money as part of a criminal scheme to violate campaign finance laws,” Mr Cohen will say, according to the prepared testimony.

“So picture this scene — in February 2017, one month into his presidency, I’m visiting President Trump in the Oval Office for the first time. It’s truly awe-inspiring, he’s showing me around and pointing to different paintings, and he says to me something to the effect of . . . Don’t worry, Michael, your January and February reimbursement checks are coming.”

He will suggest that Mr Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting

In June 2016, Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer at the Trump Tower in New York.

Mr Trump Jr, the president’s son, had been told they would receive dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of the Russian government’s support for Mr Trump. He has said no information was ultimately exchanged.

The president has long denied that he knew anything about the meeting. Mr Cohen does not claim to have proof that Mr Trump did know in advance, but will say in his prepared testimony:

“I remember being in the room with Mr Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr came into the room and walked behind his father’s desk — which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: ‘The meeting is all set.’ I remember Mr Trump saying, ‘OK good . . . let me know.’”

Mr Cohen will say in the prepared testimony that he later concluded the exchange concerned the Trump Tower meeting.

He will shed light on Mr Trump’s finances and his relationship with Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank had continued to work with Mr Trump long after US banks largely avoided the real estate tycoon following the high-profile bankruptcies of several of his ventures in the early 1990s.

According to the prepared testimony, Mr Cohen will provide three years of financial statements covering 2011-2013 that Mr Trump provided to Deutsche Bank “to inquire about a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills” and also to Forbes.

He will allege Mr Trump inflated his assets when he wanted Forbes to include him in its yearly list of the world’s wealthiest people, and “deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes”.