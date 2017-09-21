Elephants in the room at Tallinn’s bid for digital glory

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Jean-Claude Juncker wants his grand vision for a revitalised EU to reach a climax in Sibiu, Transylvania, on March 30 2019 (aka Brexit day).

But before arriving in the Germanic Romanian town also known as Hermannstadt, EU leaders will have plenty of unpredictable gatherings to navigate. First up will be Tallinn in a week’s time, an event billed as a stargazing “digital summit” which now risks being hijacked by matters more prosaic.

This was not the plan. The informal summit on 29 September is supposed to showcase Estonia’s six-month rotating presidency of the EU, and let the small Baltic state of 1.32m people offer the union’s leaders its big vision for a digital future. On the agenda are items such as the “future of governments, society, and the economy”.

But all eyes will be on the dinner the night before. Most of the 28 EU leaders (Angela Merkel is presumably waiting for voters’ permission to confirm) will attend for “a general and open exchange of views on the progress achieved since [the] leaders’ meeting in Bratislava one year ago and the way ahead”, say the Estonians. Donald Tusk will be chairing the meeting and had better be on top form.

There will be no shortage of contentious matters to discuss. The dust has barely settled on Mr Juncker’s State of the Union speech, the most ambitious pro-integration push by a European Commission president for decades. Tomorrow, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will give her Florence Brexit address, a potentially defining moment in the first phase of negotiations. Germans will then go to the ballot box on Sunday. And 48 hours later French President Emmanuel Macron will lay out a vision for Europe in his first major EU speech since being elected in May.

A converted power station in Tallinn will be the setting for the post-match analysis. After that, Europe's future could look a little clearer. Are the Estonians worried their digital gala might be over-shadowed? Not quite.

“The timing is perfect. Why not have Tallinn as the stage to kick off the future of Europe?” said one Estonian official. “All the big elephants will be in the room.”

Chart du jour: Muslims in Europe

More than 30 per cent of Muslims in Europe say they have faced discrimination when looking for work, a study from the EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency has found. The report — which questioned 10,500 self-identifying Muslims in 15 countries — is an attempt to measure labour force exclusion, levels of public trust, and examples of discrimination in public services faced by Europe’s second largest religious minority.

Euro-land

Catalan heat Madrid is offering to give Catalonia more cash and financial autonomy if it drops its latest bid for independence. “Catalonia already has a great deal of autonomy, but we could talk about a reform of the funding system and other issues,” Spain’s finance minister tells the FT.

Spanish paramilitary police raided the headquarters of the Catalan government in Barcelona yesterday, inflaming tensions ahead of a proposed independence referendum on October 1. The escalation led to FC Barcelona, Catalonia's famed football club, to lash out at Madrid in a statement condemning “any act that may impede” freedom of speech and self-determination in the region.

Antonio Barroso, at Teneo Intelligence, thinks the crackdown could make things worse before they get better:

“Madrid’s action will further unite secessionist parties, which will be the key factor to watch after 1 October. A more united pro-independence movement increases the risk of an upgraded secessionist challenge. This could take different forms, which go from a unilateral declaration of independence to adopting further steps to “disconnect” Catalonia’s legal order from Spain’s. “In turn, Rajoy could respond by adopting unprecedented measures, such as activating article 155 of the Spanish constitution. This would allow the national government to dictate orders to the Catalan government, and could potentially be used to force the holding of early regional elections in the region.”

Trump trade Donald Trump wants the EU and Japan to join his battle against China's intellectual property theft — the latest skirmish between the two superpowers in what some fear could lead to an international trade war. One EU official told the FT: “I don’t think we would be ready to support the US if at the end of the [IP] investigation they decide to go unilateral.”

Yes we Canada After defeating obdurate Walloons, and still battling intransigent Poles, the EU-Canada free trade deal will provisionally come into force on Thursday to coincide with Canada Day. The deal will only formally become legal when all EU member states have ratified it into national law. So far, the tally stands at six.

Orban v Soros round 63 Hungary’s Victor Orban is not letting up on George Soros. The Hungarian government has called a “national consultation” on the philanthropist's alleged “plan” to flood Europe with immigrants.

Defining anti-Semitism Germany has moved to toughen up its laws against anti-Semitism amid a resurgence of the country’s far-right. The government will adopt the working definition of anti-Semitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which includes Holocaust denial, prejudices against Jews, and the denial of Israel’s right to exist.

Macron’s faux pas He’s barely done six months in office, but political prodigy Emmanuel Macron is proving to be a gaffe-prone president, notes Nicolas Vincour at Politico.

Upgraded In its latest economic outlook, the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development raised its eurozone growth forecast to 2.1 per cent this year, from an earlier estimate of 1.8 per cent. That means the single currency area should match the US’s growth in 2017.

Euro boom with no smoke Germany’s most famous menthol cigarette chain smoker, ex-chancellor Helmut Schmidt, has been immortalised in a commemorative €2 coin. There’s just one thing missing. . .

Brexit business

Treasuring Brexit Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s ex-head of staff, has hit out at the Treasury and chancellor Philip Hammond for “fixating” on the negatives of Brexit.

Florentine flop The EU is already fearful Mrs May will not be able to live up to any grand promises made in her Friday Florence speech, according to shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer.

Loopy Boris Phil Hogan, Ireland’s commissioner to the EU, has accused Boris Johnson of being totally “out of the loop” on the country’s talks with Brussels. Mr Johnson, the foreign secretary, will fly back early from the UN general assembly to attend a cabinet meeting on Thursday following speculation about his position in a whirlwind five days.

