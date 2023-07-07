In case you’ve already forgotten, paragraph 42 of the latest Bank of England Monetary Policy Summary ran thusly:

The Committee was continuing to monitor closely the impact of the significant increases in Bank Rate so far. As set out in the May Report, the greater share of fixed-rate mortgages meant that the full impact of the increase in Bank Rate to date would not be felt for some time. The Committee also recognised that it had become more important to consider developments in the rental market.

The last sentence reads a little bit like “and someone should probably check out what that screaming sound coming from the basement is”, but it’s fairly important.

This is, as far as Royal Bank of Canada’s Peter Schaffrik and Cathal Kennedy can recall, “the first time the MPC had referenced the private rental sector in terms of the impact of monetary policy” — something Alphaville’s best Googling efforts corroborate.

Chief economist Huw Pill added at Sintra last week that “policy transmission was evident in private rents market”.

We mentioned the shit hand renters are being dealt in a recent piece on mortgages, and re-recommend Joshua Oliver of MainFT’s piece about the on-the-ground situation.

As Toby Nangle wrote last month, the modern mortgage/MonPol paradigm is a pretty cruel one:

— the proportion of houses owned without a mortgage has risen, narrowing the cohort hit by the higher rates

— within that cohort, the rise of fixed-rate mortgages means only those unlucky enough to be renewing in the coming months will take the brunt of the pain from higher rates, which previously (when most rates were floating) would have hit most mortgage holders at the same time

What’s interesting is to consider that the BoE increasingly sees renters as a conduit for policy. The implications are interesting. As Schaffrik and Kennedy write:

In public and media discourse, mortgage holders tend to attract more comment and attention than private renters. Yet just under 20% of all households are now in the private rental sector, up from between 11% and 13% in the mid-2000’s. The transmission mechanism here would, to our minds, be more indirect than in the case of mortgages as the ability of landlords to passed on increased costs will limited by setting of rents in the rental market.

So how does an average renter compare to a typical homeowner? Would you believe it: younger and poorer.

They are also already seeing a squeeze (rental growth is the highest on record) AND already spend more to keep a roof over their heads:

Taken together, it doesn’t make renters hugely socially-desirable pips to squeeze. The BoE may not care though. RBC cont.:

The distribution of where and by whom the impact of policy tightening is borne is not the responsibility of the central bank, however. If we accept that rising rents are linked to changes in Bank Rate then in aggregate the impact of rising rents will be just the same as changes in mortgage interest rates in that it will reduce the amount of disposable income households have and in the process reduce aggregate demand and hence inflation. And it could be argued that those in private rented households are more exposed to rising rents than mortgagors are to rising mortgage interest rates. At every income decile bar the lowest 10% of households, rent makes up a higher proportion of renters expenditure than mortgages do for mortgage holders (that bottom 10% will, we assume have access to government housing support) . . . We think the inclusion of recent references to the private rental market in MPC public statements reflected a possible concern emerging around risks of overtightening given that so much of what has been announced to date has yet to be transmitted through the housing market. However, what is likely to blunt the impact of rising rents is that (nominal) increases in wages are outstripping (nominal) increases in private rent. As in so many other areas, therefore, the ultimate factor blunting the transmission of Bank monetary policy is the tightness of the labour market. Until a more meaningful loosening is evident the MPC keep tightening policy but that concern around the risks of overtightening is one of the factors that we think will prevent current market expectations for Bank Rate being met.

Let’s return quickly to that ambiguous first quote:

The Committee also recognised that it had become more important to consider developments in the rental market.

Is there a hint of mercy there? It’s impossible to tell. We think it can be read two ways:

— the committee is simply acknowledging that its rate hikes are being transmitted through the rental market, and is basically OK with that

— the committee is recognising that signs of over-tightening may be appearing in the rental market, but is basically OK with that (for now)

It could, of course, also be both. But we’re less confident than RBC that it’s a note of concern. The MPC is under tremendous pressure that it is doing something to tackle inflation — and may have made peace with itself that hitting renters as the way to do it.

