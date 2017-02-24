Neil Woodford: bank stocks are on the mend

Star manager Neil Woodford is warming to banks after largely shunning them since the global financial crisis — but this week warned investors to “never, ever listen” to regulators.

Banks are a current favourite among UK equity income fund managers, but the only traditional banking stock held by Mr Woodford since 2008 was HSBC, which he sold in 2014.

Speaking at the launch of his new equity focus income fund, the founder of Woodford Investment Management outlined his suspicions of regulators and bank executives, before going on to argue that banks’ “situation was somewhat different” now compared to the financial crisis.

Mr Woodford urged investors to ignore stress tests. “The fact is the regulator has a vested interest in ensuring everybody retains the appropriate level of confidence in the banking system,” he said.

“You never, ever listen to what a regulator tells you about the health of a bank’s balance sheet, or what the chief executive tells you about the health of the bank’s balance sheet,” he added, “because they’re in business to tell you they are solvent and liquid even when they are not.”

Mr Woodford went on to criticise Lloyds Banking Group for being slow to “rehabilitate” itself.

However, he added that the UK’s banking system had now largely repaired the damage it had suffered during the financial crisis and that credit growth — including lending to businesses and not just mortgage lending — was now evident.

“Then the question is — are they good investments from here?” asked Mr Woodford. “When you know the banks are solvent and they have adequate capital, you then have a question about whether they can grow profits and deliver returns and attractive dividends.”

According to market analysts Agency Partners, banks are among the highest forecast yielders in the FTSE 100 at 4.7 per cent, and make up the highest proportion of the overall market’s forecast dividend growth.

Mr Woodford said UK banks were “more investable than they’ve been in a long time” but declined to say whether they would appear in his new income fund or which ones he was considering.

The star manager took a swipe at energy groups Shell and BP, which he described as “essentially liquidating themselves to sustain dividends”.

Conceding that he had underperfomed in 2016, Mr Woodford insisted that he saw opportunities in the stock market this year and shrugged off suggestions that the blue-chip index was overvalued.

Describing himself as “bullish” he argued that the “consensus” view on the economy was too negative, despite the world being “a challenging place”.

The new fund — Woodford Income Focus — will look to deliver at least 20 per cent more income than that delivered by the FTSE All-Share over a rolling five-year period.

The new fund will aim to deliver 5 pence per share in its first calendar year in 2018 and income growth thereafter. This is higher than the 3.7 per cent yield offered on the popular Woodford Equity Income fund, which was the top-selling fund among retail investors in 2015.

In charges revealed on Thursday, Woodford Investment Management revealed the fund would cost between 0.65 per cent and 1 per cent of invested assets.

Mr Woodford said that the new fund would “look and feel” like the existing income fund, but while 25 per cent of that fund was invested in stocks carrying no income, the new income fund would carry solely income-generating stocks.

He admitted that chasing income was a new departure: “I’ve never really thought of myself as an income fund manager,” he said. “I’ve thought of myself as a total return manager.”

Nonetheless, Mr Woodford’s fund is likely to gather assets quickly. His current equity income offering remains among the most popular funds for retail investors looking to fill up their Isa.

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at retail broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said the fund would “tick a lot of boxes” for income-seeking investors.

“Woodford’s performance has been relatively weak in the last year or so, but investors shouldn’t let that deter them,” said Mr Khalaf.

“His long-term record is peppered with periods of underperformance, yet he has delivered exceptional value for those who are willing to stick with him.”

Aside from some short-term underperformance in his current equity income fund, Woodford’s investment trust — Patient Capital — posted a disappointing set of results for the first half of last year, its last available set.

The trust’s fee structure, however, means investors have not paid a performance fee since the fund’s launch.

Woodford Patient Capital’s initial public offering was the biggest on record for a UK-based listed fund, with investors drawn by Mr Woodford’s long record of generating superior returns.

Mr Woodford’s open-ended vehicle, Woodford Equity Income, continues to be a popular choice among investors.

The equity fund was the top-selling fund bought by retail investors in 2015, according to sales data collated by the Financial Times from Hargreaves Lansdown, Chelsea Financial Services, AJ Bell, and Tilney Bestinvest, and maintained its number one position in the first four weeks of 2016.