News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

A non-invasive technique for electrical stimulation of the brain has been found to produce a striking improvement in the short-term memory of older people, if its frequency is finely tuned to the individual’s neural characteristics. Naomi Rovnick discusses the research with Clive Cookson, the FT’s science editor.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Naomi Rovnick, FT Live reporter and Clive Cookson, science editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

