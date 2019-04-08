Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A non-invasive technique for electrical stimulation of the brain has been found to produce a striking improvement in the short-term memory of older people, if its frequency is finely tuned to the individual’s neural characteristics. Naomi Rovnick discusses the research with Clive Cookson, the FT’s science editor.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Naomi Rovnick, FT Live reporter and Clive Cookson, science editor. Producer: Fiona Symon