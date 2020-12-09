You might recall reading about Solutions 30, the €1.7bn French listed Luxembourg-based man-in-a-van outsourcer, here on Alphaville before. We put out two stories last year, after the company attracted the attention of short-sellers such as Carson Block’s Muddy Waters.

Well, we have news from France this afternoon, via a bad translation of Zone Bourse:

Solutions 30 suffered another violent bearish episode on the Paris Bourse, down more than 10% to around 17.40 EUR, in substantial volumes, during the session of December 9, 2020. According to our information, this stall is due to a report of around a hundred pages circulating in the square, a report which seeks to demonstrate troubled links between the company and organised crime in Italy.

At close, Solutions 30 shares were down 18.7 per cent to €16.14.

The company responded to the unpublished short report in a few hours. It even included some detail of the questions raised in the document:

Solutions 30 responds to an anonymous report circulated on 8 December 2020 (the ‘’Report’’). Solutions 30 categorically denies all statements in the Report. The evidence brought forward is unsubstantiated, several facts are grossly misinterpreted and many evident shortcuts lead to wrong conclusions. Nevertheless, the Report makes serious accusations that can create unfounded suspicions around the group, its management and the value of Solutions 30’s shares. Solutions 30 wants to emphasise the integrity of its management team and assures its shareholders that it is confident about the accuracy of its financial statements.

The short report, according to the company, makes several accusations including that the business worked with a Luxembourg-based accountant named Angelo Zito, who has had ties to the mafia, that it has undertaken transactions consistent with money laundering, and that its accounts don’t match the stated nature of the business. As per the statement above, Solutions 30 denies all these allegations.

